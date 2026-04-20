EXCLUSIVE: Now running for governor, Philip Gunn sits for wide-ranging interview with Magnolia Tribune

Following his gubernatorial campaign announcement, Gunn talked openly about his time as Speaker, what separates him from a potentially crowded field, and the next steps he sees in continuing to strengthen Mississippi through conservative policymaking.

It has been 80 years since a former Speaker of the Mississippi House of Representatives became Governor. Philip Gunn is trying to change that.

In fact, if there was a theme to Gunn’s storied political career it may well be change.

Gunn sat down for an exclusive, wide-ranging interview with Magnolia Tribune following his gubernatorial campaign announcement. He talked openly about his time as Speaker, what separates him from a potentially crowded field, and the next steps he sees in continuing to strengthen Mississippi through conservative policymaking and its implementation as the state’s chief executive.

About Philip Gunn

Gunn was elected to the House of Representatives in 2004 to represent District 56 in central Mississippi.

After the political winds shifted away from Democrats in the early 2000s, Gunn became the first Republican in over 130 years to be elected Speaker of the Mississippi House in January 2012 after the Republican Party gained the majority the prior November.

Before Gunn, the last time a Republican was elected Speaker was in the 1870s following the Civil War.

Serving as Speaker for 12 years, Gunn is one of the longest serving Speakers in Mississippi history. His legislative record is built on leading Mississippi towards monumental reforms, from education to income tax to changing the state flag, all of which once thought impossible given the stronghold Democrats had on the Legislature and across a majority of statewide offices.

Yet, Gunn was able to build a conservative coalition that resulted in a Republican supermajority in the House, allowing he and his colleagues to envision bold reforms that have now significantly changed the political, educational and financial landscape in Mississippi in less than two decades.

Gunn stepped aside in 2024, choosing to not seek re-election to the House. He now works in private practice as an attorney at Balch Policy Advisors.

Answering the Call

Since leaving office, Gunn has had “enormous numbers of requests to reengage.” He is answering the call back to public service, a career that dates back to 1994 when he was appointed to the Clinton school board.

“I was approached by the mayor and aldermen who said they needed somebody to serve and asked if I would. I said yes,” said Gunn of his school board appointment. “Then in 2003, the mayor and aldermen came to me to run for the House after the City of Clinton had been carved up through redistricting. So again, I ran because I was asked to.”

Gunn said the same thing happened in 2012 when he ran for Speaker after Republicans gained the majority.

“We felt like we were going to gain the speakership. People came to me and said, ‘We want you to run. We think we need a leader,’ and I did,” he said. “The same thing has happened now. I think people desire leadership.”

Gunn knows voters base their decision on a variety of issues or credentials.

“But I think what we have demonstrated in my time as Speaker is a level of leadership I think the governor’s office requires,” he said.

Record to Run On

Gunn pointed to a long list of accomplishments during his time in state government, efforts he said often transcended politics. At the top of the list is passing legislation that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned, reducing the state income tax, and raising educational standards in public schools, to name a few.

“These started in my House Republican caucus. I stood up in front of my caucus and said this is something we’re going to do and persuaded them to move forward,” Gunn said.

The former Speaker, along with then-Lt. Governor Tate Reeves (R) and Governor Phil Bryant (R), was an early advocate for the full elimination of the state income tax.

“The income tax cut, that’s something I started back in 2021,” he said. “I said, ‘I think the state would be better off with this.’ We also eliminated a number of business taxes and passed more pro-business legislation than any other time in state history.”

In addition, Gunn touted the road plan passed in 2018 that created a dedicated stream of revenue to fund state infrastructure improvements, which he said has paid off.

“When we passed that plan, over 700 bridges in the state were closed. Today, it’s less than 100, maybe less than 50. So that’s paying off,” he said.

Gunn recalled that when he and then-Lt. Governor Reeves came into office, the two agreed to get state spending under control.

“We came into a $600 million deficit, as I recall back then. So he and I together made a pledge that we would dig out of that hole, and we would never spend more than we brought in in revenue,” Gunn said.

Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, left, Gov. Phil Bryant, center, and Speaker Philip Gunn, right, confer on the state budget in 2016 (Photo from former Speaker Pro Tem Greg Snowden on Facebook)

Their intent was on not spending one time money on recurring expenses, a model that continues to this day. He said that focus laid the groundwork for the full phase out of the income tax which passed last year.

On public education, Gunn reflected on the reforms that have seen Mississippi rising from 50th to 16th in the nation.

“I know that was in working with the teachers who also deserve to be credited with that, but we passed the package of bills that gave them the tools, gave them assistance to do that,” he said. “We passed the largest teacher pay raise in the history of the state as well.”

In a similar vein, Gunn pointed to the “enormous amount of work” done in the career and technical education sector.

“We created the office of Accelerate Mississippi. The workforce bill that we passed out of the House got a national award,” he said. “We put career coaches in junior highs and high schools. Those things work to create a better workforce and lead to a better future for Mississippi.”

In his 12 years as Speaker, Gunn contends that all of these and more transformed the Magnolia State and “moved us in the right direction and changed our image for the better.”

“That takes leadership and I think people have asked me to run because they want a leader. I’m the only one whose name that I’ve heard being mentioned who has experience doing that,” he said.

Standing Out from the Crowd

Experience is what Gunn sees as the thing that separates him from what may be a crowded field running for governor in 2027. He said the rumored candidates have not had the opportunity to effect conservative change through the Legislature like he has.

“They were not on scene when we passed the bill that would overturn Roe versus Wade. They were not on site when we passed the income tax cut. They were not out there helping me get the votes to do those, or to move our education system forward,” Gunn said. “They were not involved in building the coalition to help pass all that legislation that moved the state forward. So that’s the distinguishing factor.”

Speaker Philip Gunn, left, speaks with Reps. Stacey Wilkes, second from left, Becky Currie, right, and Debra Gibbs, in the House Chamber, Monday, March 28, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis – Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

He said through those legislative fights he built relationships that will allow him to govern effectively on day one.

“The others will need to build those relationships and I don’t. I’ve got those from day one,” Gunn said. “I can hit the ground running from day one. I don’t have to have a learning curve. I don’t have to have time to build relationships. I still have those contacts from my time that I was the Speaker, from mayors to school superintendents to country supervisors and others that I still have relationships with.”

Gunn also argued that there is a specific leadership skill required when you move legislation. Being a chief executive who intricantly understands this will make him more effective.

“I tell people all of the time. Lawmakers didn’t have to do what I said. They don’t have to do what the Lieutenant Governor or the Speaker tells them to do or even the governor. They are independently elected by their local folks. And so, it’s not like being the boss when you sit down and tell people what to do and they get fired if they don’t do it,” Gunn explained. “You have to be able to sit down and communicate your idea. Explain the reasons why I need for you to be with me. Listen to their concerns. Address those concerns. Get them on board. And you have to do it at least 74 times in the House of Representatives and 32 times in the Senate if it’s a three-fifths vote. That takes a skill. It takes a talent. You have to have their trust.”

Campaign Fundraising

Gunn begins the race with $591,000 cash on hand, as reported in his 2025 end of year campaign finance filing in January with the Secretary of State.

For comparison, the only other officially announced candidate for governor, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson (R), reported $256,000 cash on hand.

Other potential statewide Republican candidates for governor include Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann with $2.85 million, Auditor Shad White at $3.8 million, and Attorney General Lynn Fitch with $3.55 million.

Billionaire businessman Tommy Duff is also said to be considering a run for governor. His DUFF PAC reported $1,000 to close 2025 but Duff and his brother are listed as the wealthiest persons in Mississippi and could easily close any financial gap in campaign funding on his own should he enter the Republican primary race.

Former Speaker Philip Gunn address those gathered at the Capitol at the tree planting ceremony. (Photo from Speaker Jason White’s X)

Gunn said his end of year fundraising totals were reported well before he made his gubernatorial run official. In the days since his announcement, he has received an “outpouring of financial support.”

“I’m very optimistic,” he said about keeping pace and being able to get his message out to voters. “I think many people were just waiting for me to announce and so I’m extremely optimistic we’ll have the resources to run a competitive race.”

Gunn believes his announcement has spurred a level of enthusiasm that will pay off for the campaign.

Name ID

Running for governor is difficult for those who have never run for a statewide office for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is name ID.

As Speaker, Gunn made it a point to travel the state to promote his policy positions and support members in his House Republican Caucus, a move that endeared him to his colleagues and allowed him to see the effects of their work.

“I traveled all 82 counties and talked to people from every corner of this state, people from every walk of life,” he said.

That is likely why nearly two dozen lawmakers attended his campaign announcement last week and have voiced support for their former leader early in the race.

“I had probably 20 legislators show up Tuesday night. They didn’t have to be there,” Gunn said. “I kind of joked with them that I wasn’t the Speaker anymore. I can’t punish those guys. I can’t do anything to them. They came because they want to see a leader as the next governor. And so, that’s just kind of the impetus behind what led me to run.”

Gunn said his internal polling shows his name ID remains high statewide despite not being in office over the last two years.

“Our polling shows my name ID is just as strong as it was when I left, which I was pleasantly pleased to see. I’m not starting from zero,” he said. “The relationships that I’ve had in the Legislature over the years are solid and I think I left on good terms both with House and Senate members. We didn’t always agree, but I think they know me to be a man of my word. They know me to be a man of honesty, and they trust what I tell them. And I think that is a relationship I have that none of the rest of those who may run have been able to establish just because they’ve not been in the position that I’ve been in.”

State Flag Change

If there is a chink in Gunn’s conservative armor, his detractors would likely point to his leadership in changing the state flag.

Gunn was the first prominent Republican to call for the retirement of Mississippi’s former state flag that contained the Confederate battle emblem. The flag had flown over the Magnolia State for 126 years.

In 2020, he led the effort to adopt a new state flag, cultivating votes at the Capitol to retire the 1894 banner and establishing a process to design and adopt a new flag.

While the change simply required legislative action, many across the state pushed for a statewide referendum to give citizens input. The Legislature ultimately made the decision to allow a vote to choose from the new flag designs without having the former flag on the ballot, much to the chagrin of those who wanted to keep the old standard. When the votes came in, the new flag flying over the Capitol today received nearly 72%. The Legislature then adopted it as the new banner in January 2021.

Since Gunn announced his gubernatorial run last week, that singular episode in his speakership has resurfaced. When asked about that undercurrent of criticism, Gunn said he would hope that that decision would not be the sole issue someone would base their vote on for governor.

“I would hope that they would recognize there is a whole lot of good stuff that happened since Republicans took over in 2012,” he said. “All of it has moved Mississippi forward.”

Gunn believes there is a strong argument to be made that Mississippi has benefited from changing the flag when they did. He points to the billions in economic investments and the increased job creation that have taken place across the state since 2020.

“I got a text from an economic developer in one county just the other day on a $30 million investment and 150 new jobs,” he said. “This company would not have come here if we hadn’t changed the flag.”

Gunn believes Amazon would not have invested $25 billion in Mississippi without the flag change. The same for a number of NCAA events, from college baseball regionals to last year’s College Football Playoff game at Ole Miss.

“The NCAA said they would never bring such events here,” he recalled. “We couldn’t host anything postseason if we didn’t change the flag. So we’re beginning to see, I believe, tremendous economic benefit in our state just because we did that.”

Gunn noted that anyone can still fly the old flag.

“We did not take away the right to fly the old flag,” he noted. “People can fly that flag to their heart’s content. Their right to fly the flag was not taken away. If people feel passionate about it, go get one and fly it. This is America; you can do that.”

But Gunn said being willing to ask if Mississippi has benefited from the flag change and honest about the response is crucial.

“Are we reaping benefits from having done that? I think the answer is clearly, yes. Are we reaping benefits when you see the economic investment? Clearly, yes,” Gunn said. “I would just hope that people would not make that the main issue and look at other great things that have happened. If they’re going to elect the next governor based upon that issue alone, there’s nothing I can do about that, but I would hope they would be deeper thinkers than that and say, ‘Hey, there’s a whole lot of other great things that this guy did that the others have not,’ when you’re talking about trying to distinguish myself from the other candidates.”

A Functioning Legislature

Since Gunn’s departure, the functionality of the Legislature has changed as contention between the chambers has grown, mostly as it pertains to big conservative policy proposals and the state budget process.

The former Speaker looks back on his 12 years at the helm of the House as finding ways of working together with the Senate and the governor. His first eight years Gunn worked with then-Lt. Governor Reeves and Governor Bryant. The last four years as Speaker, Gunn worked with Reeves as Governor and Hosemann as Lt. Governor.

“The record bears out the fact that we were able to work together and get a lot done,” Gunn said. “Tate and I didn’t agree on every bill but I think Tate and I lined up very close together. I don’t know if we ever disagreed on policy.”

But Gunn said while having common policy perspectives is important among the three state leaders, “it’s more than just that.”

“It’s knowing how you pass policy, how to sit down and understand members’ concerns and then put together the votes to pass legislation,” Gunn said.

When the House bill was drafted and shepherded through the chamber that ultimately overturned Roe v. Wade or when reforms were made to the state education system or reducing the income tax, he visited with each member needed to pass the measures in hopes of gaining their support.

Speaker Philip Gunn, left, Gov. Tate Reeves, center, and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, right. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File – Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

“I enjoyed the trust, I believe, of my members because I took the time with them and you’ve got to be able to show them that you’re not doing this for personal gain or some selfish motive but because I think it’s the right thing to do. I think it’s the best policy,” Gunn said.

He said when Hosemann came in, the two were able to work through difficulties and get things done.

“I’d like to say that the 12 years that I served reflects the fact that we can bring functionality back to the Legislature. That would be my goal. My goal and desire would be to restore the functionality that existed,” Gunn said.

He contends that none of the others said to be running for governor have been on the field getting reforms passed.

“I was the only one involved in the process of making those things happen,” Gunn said, noting that Gipson did serve in the House “but he was not the one putting the votes together. He was not the one building the coalitions, standing in front of the caucus and saying this is what we’re going to do.”

“And none of the rest of them were ever involved in the process,” Gunn added. “I’m the only one who was on the field all of that time, that we know of that’s being rumored, I’m the only one who was involved in getting those things done. I’m the only one with experience to get those things done.”

Working with the next Lt. Governor, Speaker

A governor must establish a healthy working relationship with the Lt. Governor and Speaker of the House to see his executive agenda through the process. Gunn understands this well.

If Gunn were elected governor next year, he would likely be working with Speaker Jason White (R), Gunn’s top lieutenant in the House when he held the gavel during his final four years. Republicans are poised to retain the majority in the chamber.

“Jason and I worked incredibly close together during my time,” he said. “He was my right hand man.”

House Speaker Philip Gunn, left, confers with Speaker Pro Tempore Jason White during a meeting of the Joint Legislative Budget Committee, Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

While White appears to have a firm hold in the House, who will lead the Senate as the next Lt. Governor is unclear. Hosemann is term limited, meaning the race for the seat will be open just like the governor.

As of now, Secretary of State Michael Watson (R) is the only announced candidate for Lt. Governor. State Senator Briggs Hopson (R), the chamber’s Appropriations Chairman, is rumored to be considering a run as well. Being a statewide official gives Watson an obvious advantage. Gunn believes he can work well with whomever voters choose to be Lt. Governor.

“Michael and I have always been good friends and we share a similar faith as Bible believers. We both have the same values. He and I got along well when he was in the Senate. We got along well when he was Secretary of State,” Gunn said. “I hear other names that are being batted around like Hopson. I have a good relationship with them all, at least from my vantage point.“

Gunn said if it plays out that Watson or Hopson are the next Lt. Governor and White’s back as Speaker, “I think we will have an incredibly strong team. I think the three of us will work very well together. And the same with the others that I’ve heard.”

A Guiding Faith

Faith has always been central to Gunn. Those who know him best understand that. He does not wear it on his sleeve, as some politicians do. His faith is real and guiding.

“I don’t think anyone who subscribes to a religious view they’re committed to cannot have it form their view on every aspect of life. I don’t think we segregate it out or compartmentalize our lives based upon our religious views,” he said. “If you do, then your religious views are not very strong. So faith has been a central part of my entire life and it guides my views on my political positions.”

Not every issue that comes up in politics is addressed in Scripture, Gunn acknowledged, but for those that are, “I’m committed to that.”

“I did an interview a while back where the host noted my being instrumental in passing the bill that overturned Roe versus Wade,” Gunn recalled. “‘What if 90% of the people didn’t agree with you on that?’ the host asked. And I said, well, that is an issue that I think is directly addressed in Scripture and I’m committed to that. I would vote still in the face of 90% being against me on that. I would still subscribe to the view that I think Scripture promotes. And when scripture speaks to it, then I’m committed to it. I strive to conduct myself in line with my religious beliefs.”

Gunn said part of his faith is dealing with people honestly.

“When they come to the Capitol, I tell them the truth,” he said. “I don’t tell them what they want to hear. I tell them what the situation is.”

Gunn mentioned one particular person who came to the Capitol one day with an appropriation request. The man went to see everybody who was a player – the appropriations chairmen, the Lieutenant Governor, and others that were involved in the process.

“I looked at him and said, ‘You’re not going to get it. The money’s not there. They’re not being honest with you, they’re not being forthright,” he recalled.

Sure enough, when the dust settled, it did not play out the way the others had told him it was going to.

“The man came back to me and said, ‘You’re the only one that was ever honest with me,’” Gunn said. “I try to treat people with respect. I try to have an open door policy. I try to be kind and considerate. We can’t meet every request all the time. But my faith should be central to how I conduct my life and my actions. And if it’s not, then it’s not much of a faith.”

Vision for the Future

Gunn is focusing on two main points in his gubernatorial run: economic and social stability.

“We need to make sure our state is economically stable,” he said. “One common theme or point of discussion when I was Speaker was that we want our kids to stay here. We want this state to be the kind of place where our kids grow up and stay here and raise their kids here in Mississippi.”

There are a number of things that would result in Mississippi being economically prosperous, according to Gunn.

“One of the things I’ve seen is that our median income is the last in the country. So we have to be about continuing to recruit high paying jobs, not just any jobs, but high paying jobs,” said Gunn. “We want to raise our medium level of income, and by doing that, we can provide our kids with the opportunity to have a better ability to provide for their families, making them more likely to stay here.”

He remains committed to seeing the elimination of the income tax through as part of his administration.

House Speaker Philip Gunn on the first day of the 2023 Legislature at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis – Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Another piece of the puzzle that plays into the idea of economic stability is a good quality education.

“We’ve moved education from 50th to 16th, but we also need to be about preparing kids for jobs of the future,” Gunn said, mentioning jobs in the technology, energy and artificial intelligence sectors. “Those are the jobs of the future, at least a significant part of the jobs of the future.”

Gunn also wants to continue the focus on career and technical education, professions that make up a large portion of the state’s workforce. Those include electricians, plumbers and mechanics.

“So that needs to be an enormous part of our education curriculum,” he said.

Quality health care and limited taxation are also key to the state’s economic stability and individual prosperity.

“You have to have quality health care to attract and retain employers and employees,” Gunn continued. “Taxes is another thing. Taxes are huge. Keeping taxes low. We’ve got a plan to eliminate the income tax, but I think we’ve got to address high property taxes. We’ve got to address the food tax.”

As for social stability, Gunn said Mississippians want to preserve religious freedom and common sense conservative values.

“We want to preserve our liberties. We want to keep boys out of girls sports. We want to preserve the family unit, the sanctity of marriage, protect the lives of the unborn,” Gunn listed. “So many of the things that we did when I was the Speaker but still have to be protected because there are attacks every day on the values that Mississippi holds dear. That is the backbone of our state. It makes us an attractive place to live.”

Gunn also believes people want safe communities.

“They want to make sure their children are safe at school, in church and the community. And we got to be about keeping crime rates low and providing that safe environment,” he said. “Those values that make people want to live here.”

Family Support

The former Speaker said he has been blessed with a supportive family over his years in public office. Now, running for governor, he knows it is not just him under a brighter spotlight; it is also his family.

“I’ve got a great wife and she has always been supportive of my public service,” Gunn said. “I think she recognizes that this is where I’ve been gifted to serve and she’s been very, very supportive of that. She’s 100% behind me.”

Former Speaker Philip Gunn and his family at the unveiling of his official Capitol Portrait. (Photo by Jeremy Pittari | Magnolia Tribune)

His children are now grown and married with children of their own.

“They’re all supportive,” Gunn said. “I think my grandkids love the idea. They’re all excited about it, which makes me happy that they’re proud of their grandfather.”