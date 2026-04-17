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Walmart announces plan to remodel 19...

Walmart announces plan to remodel 19 Mississippi stores

By: Frank Corder - April 17, 2026

(Photo from Walmart)

  • Walmart has invested over $379 million in Mississippi over the past five years to upgrade its stores.

Walmart announced Thursday that it plans to remodel 19 stores in Mississippi this year.

The retailer’s new and remodeled stores will expand its assortment of healthy foods, affordable on-trend items and enhancing the in-store and online experience, the company said.

In addition, the stores will received upgraded layouts, technology and interactive displays, elevated brands and products, and new services to offer faster, more convenient shopping and delivery in as little as an hour for most customers. This includes moves toward free Pharmacy delivery for Walmart+ members, including on GLP-1s, and a store-based app experience that helps customers easily navigate through stores, book services at Walmart’s Auto Care Center, and more.  

“Walmart has been part of the communities across Mississippi for generations,” said Nick Berkeley, Senior Vice President, Southeast Business Unit, Walmart U.S., in a statement. “By modernizing our store, we’re making shopping easier, whether customers are walking the aisles, picking up an order on the go, or having essentials delivered when life gets busy. We’re proud of our legacy here and look forward to helping families save time and live better every day.”

Here are the locations in Mississippi where the remodels will be done throughout this year:

Walmart has invested over $379 million in Mississippi over the past five years to upgrade its stores.

The company said every store remodel brings real benefits to the community, from construction jobs to long-term careers in retail, pharmacy and store leadership. It is part of a nationwide remodeling plan for more than 650 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets this year.

Walmart also noted that in Mississippi over the past year, the company and the Walmart Foundation donated $20 million to local nonprofits, including providing 10.1 million pounds of food to help fight hunger.

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About the Author(s)
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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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