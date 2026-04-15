Governor urges lawmakers not to risk $1 billion in federal funding by overriding his veto

Governor Tate Reeves said ahead of legislators returning to the Capitol that overriding his veto of SB 2447 risks much-needed federal funding to improve rural healthcare.

Lawmakers return to the Capitol today, with an eye on attempting to override some of the vetoes handed down by Governor Tate Reeves (R).

One of the vetoes said to be up for consideration in for SB 2447, a bill authored by State Senator Hob Bryan (D) that sought to require a competitive bidding process for the establishment of a state health information exchange, restricting the use of the state’s emergency purchase procedure. It would have also required every agency that awards grants or funds derived from the Rural Health Transformation Program to submit quarterly spending reports to the Legislature.

Governor Reeves took to social media late Tuesday to make his case once again as to why he views the legislation as “a bad idea.” He believes the measure risks the state losing upwards of $1 billion in much-needed federal funding to improve rural healthcare.

“Why are Democrat Senator Hob Bryan, the LG, and some other state legislators determined to shoot Mississippi in the foot?” Reeves wrote on Facebook. “Because they’d rather stick it to the Republican governor and to President Trump than acknowledge they are jeopardizing over $1 billion to improve healthcare in rural communities across our state.”

The governor questioned the additional requirements to the spending of funds through the Rural Health Transformation Program, saying, “Mississippi’s Rural Health Transformation Program plan was developed in collaboration with the Mississippi State Department of Health, Department of Mental Health and Medicaid – folks who have infinitely more knowledge about healthcare needs in rural communities than Democrat politicians in Jackson.”

Governor Reeves went on to reiterate that the Rural Health Transformation Program was a key initiative of President Donald Trump (R), noting that the Mississippi plan and detailed budget have already been approved by his administration. Reeves said it is subject to comprehensive federal competitive procurement, monitoring and audit requirements. All awards will be made public, he said, adding, “There’s nothing more for politicians in our state to do on this.”

“Forcing SB 2477 is such a bad idea that the Trump Administration has already told [Lt. Governor] Hosemann the Legislature should not pass it,” Governor Reeves said. “The fact is that there is an extremely narrow window for Mississippi to deploy this funding – the deadline is tight. We’ve already teed up a tremendous plan that will strengthen rural healthcare in our state. Why blow it up after all the hard work has been done? All Mississippi has to do now is swing.”

The governor concluded by saying that he is hopeful legislators that care about the state’s health care future will vote “NO” if forced to try to override the veto.

The legislation had received near unanimous support in both chambers, only drawing five votes in opposition in the House and passing unanimously in the Senate.