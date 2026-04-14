The night America remembered who she is

A Gospel message from the edge of the universe – ”The heavens declare the glory of God; the skies proclaim the work of his hands.” Psalm 19:1

On Easter Sunday, as the Artemis II crew hurtled through deep space — farther from Earth than any human beings had traveled in more than fifty years — NASA pilot Victor Glover was asked if the crew had a message to share for the holiday. He hadn’t prepared anything. What came out was something not from a speechwriter; it just naturally flowed from this Christian man’s heart and his unfiltered reflection as he looked back on God’s awe-inspiring creation:

“As we are so far from Earth and looking back at the beauty of creation, I think, for me, one of the really important personal perspectives that I have up here is I can really see Earth as one thing. When I read the Bible and I look at all of the amazing things that were done for us, who were created, you have this amazing place, this spaceship.”

He reminded us this wonder, this planet, is a special gift to us all from our Creator:

“You’re on a spaceship called Earth that was created to give us a place to live in the universe, in the cosmos. Maybe the distance we are from you makes you think what we’re doing is special. But we’re the same distance from you, and I’m trying to tell you — just trust me — you are special. In all of this emptiness — this is a whole bunch of nothing, this thing we call the universe — you have this oasis, this beautiful place that we get to exist together.”

— NASA Astronaut Victor Glover, Artemis II Pilot, Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026

A man of deep faith, Glover has said that his career is built on a foundation of faith — and that there are no atheists on top of rockets.

From a spacecraft aptly-named Integrity, circling the Moon on Easter Sunday, a decorated Navy combat pilot and astronaut delivered a gospel message to eight billion people on the planet below.

And this American astronaut humbly made sure we all heard it.

The Night America Held Its Breath

On the evening of April 10, 2026, something remarkable happened across America, something reminiscent of times we thought were long-gone in our now deeply-divided nation. NASA reported bars and baseball stadiums lit up their giant screens with the live feed of Artemis II returning to earth and those watching fell silent. Tens of millions of Americans tuned in across countless streaming and broadcast platforms simultaneously — young and old — to watch four astronauts come home from the far side of the moon after a ten day mission. It was a much-needed shared cultural moment.

At exactly 8:07 p.m. Eastern time, right on schedule, the capsule Integrity splashed down in the Pacific Ocean approximately 50 miles off the coast of San Diego. Mission Control called it “a perfect bullseye splashdown.” Commander Reid Wiseman then radioed that all four crew members were doing well. We all exhaled as Americans.

Commander Reid Wiseman, Glover, Christina Koch, and Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen — had traveled a total of 694,481 miles, reaching a record 252,756 miles from Earth at their farthest point—farther than any human being in history. They flew within 4,067 miles of the lunar surface. They saw the planet the way God wanted us to see it — beautiful and overwhelmingly awe-struck.

More Connected Than We Knew

In 1969, an estimated 600 million people worldwide watched Neil Armstrong take his first steps on the moon — roughly one in five people on the entire planet at the time. In America, it was a shared cultural moment unlike almost anything before nor since. Families crowded around radios or tiny, single black and white television sets. Neighbors gathered on porches. A nation that was deeply divided by the turbulence of the 60’s era, was for one night, simply and completely American together.

As Buzz Aldrin was walking on the moon with Armstrong, he quoted Psalm 8:3-4:: “When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which thou has ordained; What is man that thou art mindful of him?” Friday night felt like that.

Our nation is arguably more divided than even 1969–and yet the world watched together — not as rivals, not as ideological opponents— and our astronauts acknowledged and welcomed our world allies who support us. We came together as we watched other human beings do the extraordinary thing that makes us unlike any other.

But for our country, after the weariness of the past years of unnecessary battered division, tonight was something more personal than a shared big world moment. It was a reminder of who we are as Americans. It was a mirror held up to all. To remind us of what we thought we lost. And give us hope that we can come back together.

This Is Who America Is

What you watched on Friday night took thousands of people working behind the scenes for countless years so that four people could be the face of bravery and so that we could start to reclaim who we are as a country.

This is American grit. American ingenuity. American bravery. The stuff of our forefathers and mothers. These are our values and our hard fought culture for 250 years.

This is the America I grew up with. The America that did not just talk about being strong and good.

Yet tonight’s America is what we were in danger of losing — not because she ever stopped being real, but because the voices that hate her got very loud for a very long time.

NASA’s Gift to America

NASA gave America a gift tonight — and they gave it especially to our young people. Thousands of kids looked up at giant screens and watched a spacecraft fall from the sky, slow to 20 miles per hour under three enormous parachutes, and settle into the Pacific Ocean exactly on schedule, exactly on target. They watched Navy helicopters lift four American heroes off a small inflatable raft in the middle of the ocean and carry them to safety. THAT is America..

Some of those kids decided what they want to do with their lives. They don’t have words for it yet. But they will. A future engineer, a future astronaut, a future flight controller, a future Navy diver was sitting in those stands, and something clicked into place. Just as a generation of Americans watched Apollo 11 in 1969 and a wave of scientists, pilots, and dreamers was born, tonight dreams were born, too.

That is a gift that does not expire.

And it doesn’t stand alone. The recent rescue of our downed pilots in Iran — another moment of American grit and precision under pressure — reminded us of the same truth: the people who carry this country on their shoulders have not changed. The courage, the training, our values, the refusal to leave anyone behind — it is all still there. It never left. It just needed to be seen.

The Next Frontier

Artemis II was not the destination. It was the proof of what we can do together — the test that showed we can send human beings around the Moon and back and bring them home safely. Artemis III will land Americans on the lunar surface. After that, a permanent lunar presence. After that, Mars.

The frontier has always been part of the American identity. It is in our bones — the belief that the next horizon is worth crossing, that the unknown is an invitation rather than a warning. We are, at our best, a people who will not stop exploring, learning, pursuing, building.

Victor Glover looked out at the universe from the edge of it and reminded us that God put us here for a reason. He saw Earth as one thing — one oasis, one home, one gift. And then he and three of his fellow astronauts came screaming back into our atmosphere at 25,000 miles per hour, trusting God, the math and the engineers, the Navy and the parachutes, and they landed in the Pacific Ocean at exactly 8:07 p.m., right on schedule.

That is who we are. That has always been who we are. And Friday night, we remembered.

This was a very good night to be an American.