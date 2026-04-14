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Lawmakers to return to the Capitol

Lawmakers to return to the Capitol

By: Frank Corder - April 14, 2026

Mississippi House of Representatives chamber, Monday, Feb. 26, 2024, at the state Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

  • The Mississippi Legislature will gavel back in Wednesday and could take up vetoes from Governor Reeves.

Mississippi lawmakers are scheduled to the return the Capitol on Wednesday, with both the House of Representatives and Senate said to be gaveling in at 1 p.m.

An agreement was reached in late March to extend the 2026 regular session “on paper” to April 15, nearly two weeks after the initial sine die date, which was set for Sunday, April 5.

Lawmakers went home on Friday, April 3, with the understanding that they would return by April 15 unless both Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) and Speaker Jason White (R) jointly agreed not to reconvene.

As for what may be on the agenda, lawmakers could take up vetoes from Governor Tate Reeves (R), four which were handed down on Monday. Three vetoes this week dealt with spending or appropriations while another was for the return of suffrage. Last week, Reeves also line item vetoed three items from the opioid settlement fund spending bill.

Another possible item lawmakers may consider is a compromise on Pharmacy Benefit Manager reform, which died after the Senate made significant changes to a House-originated bill.

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About the Author(s)
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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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