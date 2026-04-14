Gunn officially enters the Mississippi Governor race

House Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, responds to a reporter's question following adjournment on the first day of the 2023 Legislature at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis - Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

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Former Speaker of the House Philip Gunn officially threw his hat in the ring for Governor of Mississippi on Tuesday.

Gunn, speaking at a campaign event at the Clinton Visitors Center, launched his gubernatorial run by laying out an agenda heavy on economic development, social issues, and education but also with a vision to make the Magnolia State attractive to young people where they will stay, work and raise a family.

“My vision is founded on my love and passion for Mississippi,” Gunn told the crowd of about 100 gathered to cheer him on.

On economic development, Gunn said he would work with the Legislature to reduce the tax burden on Mississippians and businesses. His list included reducing property taxes and grocery taxes.

“Citizens should not have to pay taxes when putting food on the table,” Gunn said.

His goal, if elected, would be to continue attracting businesses to Mississippi. Not just any business, he said, but businesses with healthy-paying jobs.

“We want our children to stay in Mississippi and raise their families here,” he said, adding that affordable health care is key in keeping young families in the Magnolia State.

The former Speaker’s message appealed to a group of Mississippi College students. Three students, Juniors Grant McNally and Marco Pineda, and Senior Grey Thompson, said they support Gunn, because he wants to keep young people in the state.

“I liked what he said about health care and his economic plan,” said Thompson.

McNally agreed, adding he believes Gunn will fight for the Mississippi future. Pineda, a newcomer to Mississippi, said he liked the next governor building on the economic success under Governor Tate Reeves (R).

Wrapping up his speech, Gunn said, “We got the momentum, and it’s not the time to stop or stall. It took leadership to get here, and it’s going to take leadership to get there.”

Gunn added that Mississippi is poised for a great future.

One person in the audience was 100-year-old Herb Guthine, who said he has wanted Gunn to run for governor for years.

“We need a big gun for Mississippi,” he said with a laugh.

The first Republican to be elected Speaker of the Mississippi House since Reconstruction joins what is likely to be a crowded field as Governor Reeves is term limited, leaving an open seat contest in the 2027 statewide election cycle.

Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson (R) is currently the only other announced candidate actively campaigning for Governor. Other possible candidates include Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R), State Auditor Shad White (R), Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R) and businessman Tommy Duff.

Gunn begins the race with $591,000 cash on hand, as reported in his 2025 end of year campaign finance filing in January with the Secretary of State. For comparison, Gipson’s governor campaign reported $256,000 cash on hand, while Hosemann showed $2.85 million, White reported $3.8 million, and Fitch listed $3.55 million. Duff’s DUFF PAC reported $1,000 to close 2025, but the businessman and his brother are listed as the wealthiest persons in Mississippi and could easily close any financial gap in campaign funding on his own should he enter the race.

About Gunn

Elected to the House of Representatives in 2004 to represent House District 56, Gunn became the first Republican to be elected Speaker of the Mississippi House in January 2012 after the Republican Party gained the majority the prior November. Before Gunn, the last time a Republican was Speaker was in 1876 following the Civil War.

Serving as Speaker for 12 years, Gunn is recognized as one of the longest serving Speakers for the State of Mississippi.

Former Speaker of the House Philip Gunn thanks his supporters and lawmakers who helped in the successful passage of many bills during his tenure that resulted in successes for the state of Mississippi, such as those that brought the state from 50th in education to 16th in the nation. (Photo by Jeremy Pittari | Magnolia Tribune)

During a recent event at the Capitol where his official portrait was unveiled, Gunn said he was proud of the accomplishments the House and Senate made during his time in office, including the passage of HB 1510, which he said led to the overturning of Roe vs Wade. Other accomplishments Gunn listed among his most notable included the passage of legislation that protected the religious rights of business owners and efforts that played a major role in the movement to change the state flag.

Gunn also cited, in spite of inheriting a $600,000 deficit, working in concert with then Lt. Governor, and now current Governor Tate Reeves to balance the state budget.

He also reflected on bills that led to the current successes seen in the state’s K-12 education system, addressing human trafficking, providing income tax cuts, creating safe haven baby boxes, and providing tax credits to pregnancy resource centers and families who adopt.

The section above on Gunn and the unveiling of his Capitol portrait was from a previous article written by Jeremy Pittari on Magnolia Tribune.