Driver’s education to become mandatory in all Mississippi schools

“Making sure our teens and new drivers are prepared, confident, and equipped with safe driving habits is a top priority. That’s why we’re bringing back driver’s education and making it mandatory,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell.

Starting in July, all Mississippi high schools will be required to provide a driver’s education program, a requirement that pairs with the additional legislative demand that all first-time driver’s license seekers show proof of that training.

The new requirement is part of provisions outlined in SB 2695 from the 2024 legislative session, which states that all districts are to “shall establish and maintain driver education and training programs for pupils” in grades 9-12.

Commissioner of Public Safety Sean Tindell said he supports the upcoming regulation change.

“Making sure our teens and new drivers are prepared, confident, and equipped with safe driving habits is a top priority. That’s why we’re bringing back driver’s education and making it mandatory,” Tindell said in a recent social media post.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, more than 40,000 people nationwide died in motor vehicle crashes in 2023, of which 732 were Mississippians. Age and driving experience played a part in the likelihood of a vehicular crash, the report noted, with younger and less experienced drivers being more likely to be involved in crashes.

“In comparison with adult drivers, young drivers are substantially over-involved in crashes,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration states. “In 2021 drivers 20 and under made up 5.1% of licensed drivers in the United States, yet they made up 8.5% of total drivers in all fatal crashes and 12.6% of drivers in all crashes.”

Not only will all students have to pass a driver’s education course but also demonstrate proficiency behind the wheel before being issued their first driver’s license.

“All high schools across the state will be required to offer a driver’s education program, and every new driver will be required to pass a road test,” Tindell said. “Safer drivers mean safer roads for everyone.”

Development of the programs began last year in collaboration with the Mississippi Department of Education and Department of Public Safety.

Under the bill, the driver education programs are to be established by July 1 and will be made available to not only public school students, but also home school students and adults who have not previously received driver’s education training. Beginning on July 1, 2027, all new drivers will be required to have completed a driver’s education course before being issued their first driver’s license, the legislation outlines.

The bill states those education programs will entail classroom and “behind-the-wheel instruction,” and will include areas of study on distracted driving, and alcohol, drug and safety education. Students will also learn about the state’s litter laws, proper disposal of trash, and how organ donation works.

The drivers’ programs will also include information on how drivers and passengers should respond when being pulled over by law enforcement personnel.

Under the bill, the youngest a person can be to take the course is 14 years of age, and so long as that student is enrolled in and under the direct supervision of a driver education instructor, the student will not be required to hold a driver’s license or leaner’s permit.

Copies of each new driver’s Certification of Completion of the driver’s education course are sent to the Department of Public Safety for record keeping purposes.