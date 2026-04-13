Auditor White demands $7.4 million from private prison contractor

“This is one of the largest civil demands made in the history of the Auditor’s Office,” said Auditor Shad White.

State Auditor Shad White announced Monday that his office has issued over $7.4 million in civil demands to Management & Training Corporation (MTC).

The demands have also been referred to the Attorney General’s Office for enforcement in court, White said.

“This is one of the largest civil demands made in the history of the Auditor’s Office,” said Auditor White in a statement. “We’re now turning this case over to the AG’s Office for enforcement to ensure accountability for taxpayers, and I hope they will litigate the case immediately.”

The Auditor’s Office said they started investigating MTC when allegations arose that MTC was not providing the prison staff required by their contract with the state. Investigators now says MTC failed to provide the minimum mandatory staff to ensure the safety of inmates and prison employees but were paid as if they had.

The Auditor is seeking the following:

$462,299.32 for improper staffing credits invoiced to the Mississippi Department of Corrections for the operation of the East Mississippi Correctional Facility

$959,240.06 demand for improper staffing credits for the operation of the Marshall County Correctional Facility

$6,002,027.92 demand for improper staffing credits for the operation of the Wilkinson County Correctional Facility

The Auditor’s Office has investigated and made demands against MTC in the past. In 2021, White’s office started investigating MTC when allegations arose that MTC was not providing the prison staff required by their contract with the state. Investigators then found MTC failed to provide the minimum mandatory staff to ensure the safety of inmates and prison employees but were still paid by the state as if they had.

In November 2022, White issued a $1.9 million demand to MTC based on an analysis of one of the three prisons MTC operated in the state. Then in September 2023, MTC voluntarily agreed to send roughly $5.1 million back to the Mississippi Department of Corrections as a result of the investigation.

“I don’t care how big of an out-of-state company you are or how many campaign donations you make to the other politicians, if you owe taxpayers money because you failed to live up to a contract with government, we will demand you pay it back,” said White. “No free rides on the backs of taxpayers.”