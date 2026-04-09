The Mississippi Gift Company spreads the best of the Magnolia State across the globe

During the retail revolution of the past 33 years, The Mississippi Gift Company has ridden the wave of marketing trends across every part of our digital age, while preserving its distinctive southern charm, warmth, and hospitality toward customers.

Cindy and Tim Tyler were newlyweds, fresh out of college in 1993. They had little more than a great idea and a bank loan when they rented a small space in downtown Greenwood, planning to make corporate gift baskets with Mississippi-made products during the Christmas season.

That year, between Thanksgiving and Christmas, their uniquely Mississippi gift baskets did a hefty $15,000 worth of business. They have never looked back.

During the retail revolution of the past 33 years, The Mississippi Gift Company has ridden the wave of marketing trends across every part of our digital age, while preserving its distinctive southern charm, warmth, and hospitality toward customers.

The brick-and-mortar store in the heart of downtown Greenwood is its own shopping mecca. From the front door to the mezzanine, every crevice is filled with a treasure that no Amazon Prime special can touch. There are more than 150 gourmet food companies, local entrepreneurs, artists, and artisans’ wares to see.

Cindy modestly credits some of their success with simply being at the right place at the right time, but to a greater degree, it can be attributed to an unusual blend of Tim’s creative thinking, Cindy’s retail know-how, and an indisputable blessing from God. Cindy sees His hand everywhere.

Everything you might want to know about Mississippi Gift Company in Cindy’s own words!

(Photo courtesy of MS Gift Co.)

What are a few of your best-sellers?

A few of our best-sellers include exclusive Mississippi Gift Company gift baskets, handcrafted pottery, gourmet foods, home decor, and Mississippi-themed gifts. Customers love that everything we offer is made in Mississippi. Each gift is not just a gift, but a truly meaningful one that reflects a sense of place and uniqueness you can’t find elsewhere. Our gift baskets are especially popular. They make it quick and easy to send a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind present for birthdays, thank-yous, celebrations, or just to say, “thinking of you.” We can also create a custom, exclusive Mississippi Gift Company gift basket filled with items we think your recipient would truly love.

After 33 years, are you still finding fresh new products?

Yes, absolutely. After all these years, we are still finding fresh new products. In fact, one of the things that makes this business so exciting is that we are still searching the towns and back roads of Mississippi to find the very best of Mississippi, hidden treasures, talented makers, wonderful foods, and creative products our customers may never discover otherwise. Then we bring it all together online at TheMississippiGiftCompany.com and MSGifts.com so customers can easily read about the products, order them, and send them anywhere. Most orders are shipped the same day, and most times, if your gift recipient lives in Mississippi or the surrounding states, the order arrives the very next day.

(Photo courtesy of MS Gift Co.)

How far away have you shipped orders?

We have shipped orders to Japan, many European countries, Australia, and several other countries worldwide. In addition, we have shipped orders to existing customers who live in every state in the U.S. Many of those customers have a personal connection to Mississippi. They grew up here, went to school here, have family here, or are displaced Mississippians who want to send something that reflects a piece of who they are, their roots, and their Southern heritage. We love helping them share “The Best of Mississippi Shipped to Your Door,” wherever that door may be.

What is your holiday gift season like? How many orders do you fill between November and New Year’s? You must keep UPS in business in Greenwood!

The holiday gift season is our busiest and most exciting time of year. We ship thousands of packages each month, and during the holidays, that volume increases as we fill gifts for families, businesses, and organizations every single day. We ship exclusively through UPS because they are the fastest and most reliable service in our area, and during the holiday season, we send multiple outbound UPS truckloads filled with Mississippi-made gifts. It is a joyful rush, because every package represents someone trying to send a meaningful gift that feels personal and memorable. Our website, MSGifts.com, makes that easier too, because customers can quickly shop online, create wish lists, save gift recipient addresses, and reorder favorites with just a few clicks.

(Photo courtesy of MS Gift Co.)

What is the most interesting aspect of The Mississippi Gift Company from day to day?

One of the most interesting aspects of The Mississippi Gift Company is that no two days are ever the same. We are constantly curating products, building gift packages, helping customers, and discovering new ways to share Mississippi with others. We love our new Gift Finder at MSGifts.com/giftfinder. Our AI-powered MS Gift Bot chats with customers, asks questions, and suggests gifts based on occasion, budget, style, and other details. This blend of Southern hospitality and modern convenience helps people find the perfect gift fast.

We also love the convenience of the My Account section on our website at MSGifts.com. Customers can create wish lists, save gift recipients and addresses, and make ordering a gift simple when the time comes. With just a few clicks, they can log in, choose the perfect item, select a saved recipient, and have a truly unique Mississippi-made gift on the way. Through our rewards program at MSGifts.com/rewards, customers earn 5 points per dollar spent, receive a $10 off coupon for referring friends and family, and first-time customers can request a 15% off code at MSGifts.com.

Are you still excited and inspired by the creative genius of Mississippians?

Yes, very much so. We are still excited and inspired by the creative genius of Mississippians. That inspiration is truly at the heart of everything we do. For more than 33 years, we have been sharing the best of Mississippi by spotlighting makers, artists, and entrepreneurs whose work reflects the quality, originality, and hospitality of this state. We also love that our work helps challenge outdated stereotypes. We show people, one gift at a time, just how much talent and excellence Mississippi has to offer.

We are proud that our customers have rewarded us with over 5,000 five-star reviews, and we believe that reflects how much people appreciate receiving something that feels genuine, memorable, and deeply connected to Mississippi.

Just as importantly, every purchase supports Mississippi makers and entrepreneurs across the state. When customers shop with us, they are not just buying a gift. They are helping support small businesses and strengthen Mississippi’s economy. Each sale keeps more dollars right here at home.

Also, here are a few website links that may be helpful: TheMississippiGiftCompany.com, MSGifts.com, MSGifts.com/giftfinder, MSGifts.com/rewards.