Amazon investing another $12 billion in Central Mississippi

Amazon is expanding its existing data center operations in Madison County, investing $11 billion into the project and creating 700 new jobs. The announcement also includes a new planned $1 billion project in Clinton that will create 100 jobs.

Governor Tate Reeves (R) was on hand Thursday to help Amazon announce a new investment of $12 billion in central Mississippi, continuing its expansion in the state.

Amazon is expanding its existing data center operations in Madison County, investing $11 billion into the project and creating 700 new jobs. The announcement also includes a new planned $1 billion project in Clinton that will create 100 jobs.

The governor’s office noted that these investments bring Amazon’s total planned capital investment in Mississippi to $25 billion with more than 2,000 jobs created.

The Madison County expansion builds on Amazon’s 2024 announcement of plans to invest at least $10 billion and create 1,000 direct jobs to establish data center campuses in the county. The Clinton project, which retrofits the former Delphi Corporation plant, is Amazon’s first location in the city.

Governor Reeves said Amazon is not just reinvesting in Mississippi but “betting on our people.”

“$25 billion in two years is providing Mississippians with high-tech, high-paying opportunities, strengthening our communities and showing the world that our state is open for business. This is what transformational economic growth looks like, and it’s happening right here, right now. This is Mississippi’s time,” Reeves said.

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves answers a reporter’s question on his announcement of a tech company expected to invest $10 billion to build two data processing centers that will create 1,000 jobs in central Mississippi, during a Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024, news conference in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

David Zapolsky, Amazon Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer, said the company is grateful for Governor Reeves’ partnership and the support from leaders across Madison and Hinds Counties as they continue growing in the state.

“We’re just getting started,” Zaplosky said.

In November 2025, Amazon also announced a planned $3 billion project in Vicksburg that is creating at least 200 high-paying, full-time positions and further expanding the company’s presence in central Mississippi.

The company said its announcement Thursday further strengthens its Amazon Web Services data center investments in generative AI and high-tech cloud infrastructure.

Mississippi Major Economic Impact Authority funds continue to support Amazon’s cloud and data center investments in Mississippi. Madison County, the city of Ridgeland, Hinds County and the city of Clinton also are assisting with this latest expansion.

Additionally, Entergy Mississippi’s commitment to meeting long-term power requirements was a key factor in the company’s decision to continue its expansion.

Haley Fisackerly, President and CEO, Entergy Mississippi, said developing strong relationships with Amazon and supporting their speed-to-market needs helped attract them to Mississippi.

“Showing them we can deliver on our promises is bringing them back, time and again. Our planned investments help support Amazon’s newest projects in Mississippi. The impact of Amazon’s investments in Madison, Warren and Hinds counties is far-reaching, creating job opportunities, fortifying our local economies and enriching our communities,” Fisackerly said. “Our partnership with them is also generating remarkable benefits for all our customers, including helping us strengthen the power grid and improve reliability while keeping customers’ future bills lower than they otherwise would have been.”