Senator Wicker promotes benefits of Trump Accounts

The federal government will place a one-time contribution of $1,000 into an account for Americans born between 2025 through 2028. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker said the accounts are a game changer for the upcoming generation.

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R) was in Jackson on Tuesday explaining the benefits of a federal program that encourages parents to start savings accounts for their newborns to ensure a brighter tomorrow.

Wicker moderated a panel of local officials and financial leaders who praised the investment accounts as one way to help children offset college expenses, launch entrepreneurial enterprises, or pursue a myriad of other activities when the child turns 18 years old.

The Senator said the federal government will place a one-time seed contribution of $1,000 into an account for Americans born between 2025 through 2028. Participants must also have a valid Social Security number. Additionally, for Mississippians, there will be a $250 contribution from the Dell Foundation as part of their $6.25 billion donation for the first 25 million American children age 10 and under living in ZIP codes with median incomes below $150,000.

“Parents plant the seeds, and they watch the investment accumulate. These accounts will grow along with the children, who can access the funds on their 18th birthday, giving these new adults a financial headstart,” Wicker said, noting the tax-free accounts are a game changer for the upcoming generation.

Throughout the 30-minute panel discussion, the word “game changer” was used more than half a dozen times to describe the impact of the program.

The program, which begins July 4, 2026, was part of the One Big Beautiful Bill signed into law in the summer of 2025. The goal is to teach children financial literacy and money management basics at an early age.

Senator Wicker explained that the program will be funded by federal offsets. Wicker said even with the national deficit reaching $36 trillion, an unbudgeted conflict with Iran costing billions, and less tariff funds coming in after a recent ruling from U.S. Supreme Court the childhood accounts are healthy for the nation’s economy.

“These accounts will give new babies a piece of the American Dream,” he said.

Commonly referred to as “Trump Accounts,” the senator said the program is geared to help the next generation of Americans.

Jackson Mayor John Horhn (D) compared the Trump Accounts to the Affordable Care Act, known by many as Obamacare.

“It’s a great investment and opportunity,” said Horhn of the new program.

Under IRS rules, contributions could be made through a pre-tax paycheck deduction or by personal deposits. When the program starts, the annual contribution limit is $5,000, but starting in 2028, that limit will match the inflation rate.

A summary of the plan, released by Wicker’s office, states that a one-time, $1,000 investment could become $6,000 by the time a child turns 18. If parents supplement that initial $1,000 with $10 every month, the figure could result in as much as $11,000. The current $5,000 max contribution may be out of reach for some families, but it could yield a $271,000 balance by the time children become adults.

For more information on the Trump Accounts, visit here.