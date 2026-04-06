Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Mississippi’s March revenues...

Mississippi’s March revenues exceed estimate by $20.5 million

By: Frank Corder - April 6, 2026

  • Year-to-date state revenue collections with three months remaining in the current fiscal year remain $120 million, or 2.32% above estimate.

Days after lawmakers headed home from the 2026 legislative session, the Legislative Budget Office released the March revenue collections report showing the state took in $20.5 million, or 3.86% above the estimate for the month.

The LBO report released Monday shows the year-to-date state revenue collections with three months remaining in the current fiscal year remain $120 million, or 2.32% above estimate.

The full year state revenue estimate is $7.552 billion.

Fiscal year-to-date total Mississippi revenue collections through March are $80.2 million, or 1.54% above the prior year’s collections.

Taken from the March 2026 report from the Legislative Budget Office

General Fund collections for March 2026 came in $3.8 million, or 0.70% above the prior year actual collections for March 2025.

Sales tax collections for March were $7.2 million above the prior year while individual income tax collections were $1.2 million above the same month in the previous year, even as Mississippi continues to phase out its individual income tax.

Not all items were in the black year-over year, however. Corporate income tax collections for the month of March were below the prior year by $6.4 million.

Before heading back to their districts, lawmakers this year set the upcoming 2027 Fiscal Year state budget at just under $7.4 billion.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
April 3, 2026

Governor vetoes bill he says risked Mississippi losing nearly $1 billion in potential rural healthcare funding
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
April 2, 2026

Mississippi to ban abortion-inducing drugs under anti-drug trafficking law
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
April 2, 2026

Lawmakers look to “Strengthen Mississippi Homes” with new mitigation program
Previous Story
News  |  Daniel Tyson  • 
April 6, 2026

Carter to hold hearings on effects of wind towers on Mississippi’s farmlands