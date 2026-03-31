Where Charm Lives: Porch swing pickings in downtown Fulton

You can discover it for yourself, right on Main Street in Fulton. Chances are, you’ll carry a little piece of it with you when you leave.

There’s something about a good small-town shop in Mississippi that you can’t manufacture.

You can’t fake the feeling or stage the charm, and you can’t rush what unfolds with time.

In downtown Fulton, Porch Swing Pickings is one of those places that feels like it grew exactly the way it was supposed to.

Located on Main Street in the heart of Itawamba County, this family-owned antique mall is a cornerstone of the Mississippi Main Street community. But it didn’t start that way.

“I used to drive by this ugly building in downtown Fulton every day,” owner Jimmie Wilson shared. “Nothing was being done in it. I just knew it was at the gateway of downtown and that it had potential.”

At the time, he didn’t know what it would become.

He just knew it mattered.

Jimmie spent 25 years in the furniture business. His wife, Kathy, retired from Tombigbee Electric Power Association. In August 2017, they took a chance on the building. What followed felt less like a business plan and more like something that unfolded naturally—rooted in instinct, hard work, and a deep appreciation for community.

And like most good Mississippi stories, the community had something to say about it.

“After we bought the building, people would drive by and see me pressure washing the brick,” Jimmie said. “They’d say, ‘You’re not going to paint that, are you?’”

He laughed…“Well… I was.”

But the locals weren’t having it.

“They’d say, ‘You can’t paint that—it’s part of the charm.’ And they were right.”

(Photo from Porch Swing Pickings)

Today, that same building—brick and all—stands as one of the most inviting spots in downtown Fulton. With its cottage-like, vintage feel, it draws you in before you even step through the door.

Inside, Porch Swing Pickings gathers more than 30 vendors under one roof. These artisans, collectors, and pickers all offer something different. You’ll find antiques, vintage collectibles, new farmhouse furniture, home décor, repurposed pieces, and local art.

It’s part treasure hunt, part storytelling.

Jimmie and Kathy have built more than a store—they foster belonging and connection in downtown Fulton.

“We are a family business, and we’d like for it to become a second- and third-generation family business,” Jimmie shared. “We believe in it that much; it’s truly become our passion.”

The name itself—Porch Swing Pickings—was a family decision. Jimmie’s cousin offered a few ideas, and when that one came up, they just knew that was the right name.

And it fits. Because more than anything, they want people to feel at home.

(Photo from Porch Swing Pickings)

So come on in. Sit a spell. Friends and smiles are waiting for you. And they mean it.

My first visit to Porch Swing Pickings wasn’t for a story—it was an unplanned moment I’ll always remember.

It was the fall of 2018. We had lived in the area for only about three months. My boys were little then—all under seven. We were headed to Scare on the Square in downtown Fulton. It was one of those nights that feels like a scene from a small-town movie—kids everywhere, candy in the air, and that cool North Mississippi breeze settling in.

And somewhere along the way, I forgot the trick-or-treat bags. If you’ve ever had three little kids ready for Halloween and no bags, you know that’s not a small problem.

I rushed into Porch Swing Pickings, not knowing what to expect—just hoping to find something–anything.

A woman inside handed me three felt Halloween bags that appeared to be handcrafted. They were truly lovely. One dollar each. And as she handed them to me, she smiled and said, “Enjoy these moments, sweetie.”

It was simple. It was quick. But it stayed with me.

(Photo from Porch Swing Pickings)

Because we were new to this region of Mississippi. And in that moment, it felt like someone saw us.

That’s what places like this do. They don’t just sell things—they create connections.

Porch Swing Pickings now anchors the Mississippi Antique Trail in downtown Fulton, with Jimmie serving on the Main Street board—a testament to investing beyond the building itself. It was about investing in a place.

Open Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., it’s a place you want to savor. Take your time and enjoy yourself.

“Once you get something like this in your blood, it stays there,” Jimmie told me.

And maybe that’s the best way to describe Porch Swing Pickings.

It’s more than just a shop—Porch Swing Pickings welcomes people, fosters community, and helps visitors feel a sense of belonging as they explore its treasures.

You can discover it for yourself, right on Main Street in Fulton.

Chances are, you’ll carry a little piece of it with you when you leave.