Senate debate over Mississippi’s 2nd Amendment Sales Tax holiday goes from firearm safes to diapers

State Senator Angela Turner-Ford speaks on behalf of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus at the start of the 2023 session. (Photo from Magnolia Tribune)

State Senator Angela Turner-Ford attempted to include diapers in the state’s Second Amendment Sales Tax holiday, saying it would benefit “multiple demographics.”

A Senate debate Tuesday about exempting retail sales of firearm safes during the annual Mississippi Second Amendment Sales Tax Weekend holiday ended up being more about diapers.

HB 1793 was up for reconsideration during the morning session, when Senate Finance Committee Chairman Josh Harkins (R) asked the body to table the motion to reconsider the bill.

Lawmakers in both chambers adopted the conference report on the measure on Sunday but State Senator Angela Turner-Ford (D) later asked for it to be held on a motion to reconsider.

On Tuesday, Turner-Ford attempted to convince the Senate to reconsider the bill because it did not exempt the sales tax of diapers during the Second Amendment tax-free weekend.

In early March, language was placed in the measure during a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee to include diapers. However, after legislators met for conference on Sunday, that language was stripped from the bill.

Turner-Ford was not pleased.

“This type of exemption crossed multiple demographics, working families. And not only children, but those who have to provide care for people who have urinary incontinence,” she said, adding that people who have some types of illnesses would benefit from all types of diapers being tax-free during Mississippi’s Second Amendment Weekend holiday.

“This language needed to be added back to the bill, so I am asking you to oppose the motion [to table],” Turner-Ford said.

For two days in July, items such as firearms and accessories, archery equipment, and ammunition are tax-free, according to the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

Senator Harkins appreciated Senator Ford-Turner’s thoughts but said there was a long list of people who had requested a tax exemption for certain items.

“But this was agreed to by our colleagues down the hall. I understand her concerns, but this is the bill available to be passed in the conference process,” Harkins said.

He then asked the chamber to deny the motion to reconsider, which his fellow senators did.

The measure now heads to the governor’s desk.