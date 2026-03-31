Mississippi National Guard members to be reimbursed for health insurance premiums

The purpose for the reimbursement plan is to enhance the medical readiness of and retain qualified personnel in the Mississippi National Guard.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R) took to social media Monday to mark the passage of SB 2018, a measure that reimburses active members of the Mississippi National Guard for the cost of premiums for TRICARE Reserve Select health care plans.

TRICARE Reserve Select provides qualified National Guard and Reserve members a premium-based healthcare plan, similar to TRICARE Select through payment of a monthly premium. According to the U.S. Army’s January 2026 benefit highlight, the TRICARE Reserve Select premium is $57.88 per month for members only and $286.66 per month for the member and their family.

“National Guard members will now receive health insurance at no cost with the passage of Senate Bill 2018 and the Department of Military’s budget,” Hosemann shared on Facebook. “Months of work with our National Guard leaders have gone into this legislation, which has been a priority of mine and the Senate’s to support their recruitment and retention.”

Governor Tate Reeves (R) signed the bill into law in early March and with the accompanying appropriations now approved for the department, the reimbursement will be available to those actively drilling members of the Mississippi National Guard who are eligible for Tricare and who are not insured by another employer.

State Senator Jeff Tate (R) authored the legislation working with Hosemann and the leadership of the Mississippi National Guard. The measure unanimously passed both the Senate and the House.

In his message Monday, Hosemann thanked Major General Bobby Gin and Brigadier General Chris Thomas of the Mississippi National Guard for their leadership and commitment to excellence.

“We cannot thank our soldiers enough for their service,” Hosemann said.

According to the bill, the purpose for the reimbursement plan is to enhance the medical readiness of and retain qualified personnel in the Mississippi National Guard.

Beginning December 1, 2026, and each year thereafter, the Adjutant General is to provide a report to the Legislature on the effectiveness of the reimbursement program, including the number of participants, the impact on medical readiness and any recommendations for improvement.