Lawmakers extend session “on paper”

Speaker White said late Monday that the intent is to give lawmakers more time to address last-minute issues should there be agreement to do so or should the governor call a special session.

Mississippi lawmakers have agreed to a resolution to extend the 2026 regular session “on paper” to April 15, nearly two weeks after the initial sine die date which was set for this Sunday.

The state constitution requires that if the session is to be extended, it must be extended for 30 days.

Senate Rules Committee Chairman Dean Kirby (R) told his chamber Tuesday that lawmakers could be called back on April 15 unless the Speaker and Lt. Governor jointly agree not to reconvene.

Three senators voted in opposition to the measure while many more faces in the chamber showed their displeasure with the move.

In the House, the resolution put forward by Speaker Jason White (R) passed by a vote of 116 to 1. Speaker White said late Monday that the intent is to give lawmakers more time to address last-minute issues should there be agreement to do so or should the governor call a special session.

White has suggested that Governor Tate Reeves (R) call a special session within the regular session to address the failed PBM reform. Reeves could also include other items he would like lawmakers to consider but has not been this session, such as education freedom reforms.

There has been no word from the governor’s office on a special session as of yet. Most lawmakers still expect to head home by the end of the week.