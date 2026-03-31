Equal Parents, Equal Time: The Case for Joint Custody

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HB 1662 would create a rebuttable presumption of joint custody of children in divorces. It’s about time. The law should start valuing the role dads play. Children need both parents.

In Mississippi, child custody decisions are supposed to begin and end with one principle — the best interest of the child. That standard comes from the Mississippi Supreme Court decision in Albright v. Albright. That case requires judges to weigh a dozen factors to reach a fair outcome.

On paper, the framework is neutral. In practice, it is not.

Despite the 12-factor analysis, mothers receive primary physical custody in the overwhelming bulk of cases. Fathers often end up with limited visitation on alternating weekends. That time matters, but it is not remotely equal. The system, whatever its intent, still produces a primary parent and a secondary one.

That outcome no longer matches modern family life. It also runs against a growing trend across the country.

In recent years, states have begun to rethink their starting point. Five states — Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia, Florida, and Missouri — now use a rebuttable presumption of equal parenting time. Several others presume joint custody, even if not strictly 50-50. In roughly 20 states, courts already award near-equal time in many cases, whether the law requires it or not.

Mississippi is not being asked to take a leap with HB 1662. It is being asked to join the trend.

At the center of this shift is a simple idea. Children usually do better when both parents stay fully involved in their lives. Kids need their dads. The evidence of this fact is beyond legitimate dispute when two-parent versus single-parent households are compared, but even in divorced families, two parent engagement matters.

Research cited by the Institute for Family Studies shows that children in shared parenting arrangements perform as well as, and often better than, those in sole custody arrangements. That holds across measures like emotional health and academic performance.

The point is not that every family should split time evenly. The point is that the law should, at the start, recognize the value of two active parents.

The current system often pushes parents into conflict. Custody becomes something to win. One parent’s gain becomes the other’s loss. That dynamic drives more litigation and raises the stakes of every disagreement.

A presumption of equal time changes that. If both parents begin on equal footing, the fight over who “wins” custody loses some of its force. Parents still disagree, but the system no longer encourages a zero-sum battle.

Shared parenting also brings practical benefits. When both parents stay involved, they are more likely to contribute financially. Studies show higher rates of child support compliance in shared arrangements. Parents who remain engaged tend to act like it.

This approach also reflects how families actually live today. Fathers play a larger role than in past generations. Mothers are more likely to work outside the home. Parenting is already shared in many households. The law should recognize that reality. This is not the “Leave it to Beaver” era.

Early evidence from states that have adopted these policies is at least encouraging. Kentucky, which acted first in 2018, has seen its divorce rate fall faster than the national average. That does not prove cause and effect, but it suggests that lowering custody conflict may help stabilize families.

Critics raise valid concerns. Not every family can manage equal time. High-conflict situations can make shared parenting difficult. Frequent transitions between homes can be hard on children.

Those concerns matter. But they are not arguments against the policy. They are arguments for applying it carefully.

The key is that the presumption is rebuttable.

A rebuttable presumption does not force equal time in every case. It sets a starting point. Judges can and should depart from that starting point when the facts require it. Courts would still examine abuse, neglect, instability, distance between homes, and each parent’s ability to cooperate. Those exceptions are expressly contemplated in HB 1662.

In that sense, this approach looks a lot like the current Albright factors analysis. Judges still weigh the facts. They still make individual decisions. The difference is where they begin.

Today, the Albright framework claims neutrality but produces predictable results. One parent, usually the mom, becomes primary. The other, usually the dad, becomes a periphery figure. A rebuttable presumption of equal time would not remove discretion, but it would reset the baseline.

It would treat both parents as equally important from the jump.

Mississippi has always said it values family. This is a chance to show it. Not with a rigid rule, but with a better starting point.

Children need both parents.