Channel South, $105 million mixed use development, aims to transform Gulfport’s downtown

The project is bringing a mix of residential, hospitality, retail, and public spaces designed to create a vibrant, walkable destination along the Mississippi Coast city’s waterfront corridor.

Developers and city leaders recently broke ground on a $105 million Gulfport Town Center development on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The 4.34-acre site at the intersection of 25th Avenue and West Beach Boulevard in downtown Gulfport will be transformed into a mix of residential, hospitality, retail, and public spaces developers say is designed to create a vibrant, walkable destination along the city’s waterfront corridor.

Developers and city leaders break ground on Channel South, Gulfport Town Center (Photo from developers)

The project, called Channel South, is being led by AnderCorp, LLC and Bellamare Development on the historic site of the Great Southern Hotel, a landmark that welcomed generations of visitors to the Gulf Coast. Developers say it represents one of the most significant investments in the city in a generation.

“This project represents years of collaboration with our partners, the City of Gulfport, and state leaders who share a vision for the future of downtown,” said Sunny Sethi, CEO, Bellamare Development. “We are grateful to the Mississippi Legislature, the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund, the Gulfport Redevelopment Commission, and the Mississippi Development Authority for helping make an investment of this scale possible.”

Roy Anderson speaks at the groundbreaking for Channel South, Gulfport Town Center (Photo from developers)

Roy Anderson III, Chairman & CEO, AnderCorp, agreed, adding that the project means a great deal to him personally and professionally as someone who grew up in Gulfport and built his business on the Coast.

“For more than five years we’ve worked with partners and community leaders to shape a project that reflects the vision of creating a true quality of place for downtown, and we’re proud that AnderCorp will help build it right here in the heart of our city,” Anderson said.

Developers said the project is supported, in part, through investments from the Mississippi Legislature and the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund, administered through the Mississippi Development Authority, along with collaboration from the Gulfport Redevelopment Commission and the City of Gulfport to deliver critical infrastructure including the district’s public parking facility.

(Artist rendering provided by developers of Channel South, Gulfport Town Center)

Governor Tate Reeves marked the day, saying projects like this demonstrate why investing in quality places to live, work, and visit matters for Mississippi’s future.

“By combining private investment with support from the Mississippi Legislature, the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund, and the Mississippi Development Authority, we are helping communities like Gulfport continue to grow and thrive,” Reeves said.

Construction began in December 2025, with the parking structure expected to be completed in 2026, followed by delivery of the residential and hospitality components through 2027.

(Artist rendering provided by developers of Channel South, Gulfport Town Center)

Phase one of the development consists of 136 luxury apartment residences, curated retail and restaurant space totaling approximately 17,637 square feet, a 114-room Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel to be called Holden Hotel, a 294-space multi-level parking garage, and pedestrian-friendly streetscapes and public gathering spaces.

“Gulfport has long believed in the potential of our downtown waterfront, and this project represents a major step forward in realizing that vision,” said Mayor Hugh Keating. “Gulfport Town Center will bring new residents, visitors, and economic energy to our city while honoring the legacy of this historic site. All areas of our city will experience growth and benefits as a result of the impacts of the Gulfport Town Center.”