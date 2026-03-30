Legislature creates Jackson Water Authority, sends bill to governor

This is an aerial view of of the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Plant, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

The measure passed both chambers with scant support from Democrats.

Landing on the desk of Governor Tate Reeves (R) soon is the Jackson Water Authority Act, a legislative measure creating a nine-member board to oversee the capital city’s water and sewer system.

With no debate, the House of Representatives and the Senate passed HB 1677 on Monday, with scant support from Democrats.

The House passed the conference report by a vote of 78 to 40 while 15 senators voted against the measure.

The city’s water system went into federal receivership in November 2022 and is being managed by a court-appointed third-party interim manager.

The pared-down conference report on the matter now means more members will be appointed by the City of Jackson.

Jackson Mayor John Horhn will appoint a third of the board. The governor will appoint two members along with another member appointed in consultation with Horhn. The Lt. Governor will have one appointee as will the mayors of Bryam and Ridgeland.

The original version gave more appointments to state government officials.

The second agreed upon change is that the utility board is to conduct an independent rate study every two years. If no rate increase is implemented in that period, the law requires the board to adopt an increase. The board is also to create a process where customers can dispute their bills.

One of the senators voting against SB 1677 was Jackson area State Senator Hillman Frazier (D), who said the City of Jackson will not have enough appointees on the board.

“They have the assets,” he said of the city’s water system, adding that the water is safe to drink.

State Senator Joel Carter (R), chairman of the Senate Energy Committee, said earlier, “We are not a third-world country. Everyone deserves clean drinking water,” a reference to the city’s water woes arguably due to lack of municipal oversight, management and investment.

Mayor Horhn was not immediately available for comment Monday afternoon. In earlier statements, he expressed optimism that the state will help the city’s water customers. The city, he said, has concerns with certain provisions.

“We are committed to working through the process to achieve a final measure that the City of Jackson can live with, and that is mutually beneficial to everyone,” he said last month.

The governor can now choose to sign the bill, veto it, or let it become law without his signature.