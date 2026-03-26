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DG Foods announces $1.19 million...

DG Foods announces $1.19 million expansion

By: Frank Corder - March 26, 2026

(Photo from DG Foods website)

  • “We are excited to invest further in our Hazlehurst operations, strengthen our capabilities with new technology and create additional jobs for the community we call home,” said CEO Chris Carter.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Thursday that DG Foods, a poultry processing and portioning company, is expanding operations in Hazlehurst. 

The project is said to be a corporate investment of $1.19 million while creating 32 jobs across two shifts of 16 workers each, with the second shift scheduled to begin in mid-May.

DG Foods, LLC CEO Chris Carter said in a statement that the company is grateful for the support from the Mississippi Development Authority. 

“This partnership has played an important role in our growth, and we appreciate the opportunity to work together on this project,” Carter said. “We are excited to invest further in our Hazlehurst operations, strengthen our capabilities with new technology and create additional jobs for the community we call home.”

DG Foods is headquartered in Hazlehurst. The company opened its original 55,000-square-foot facility in 2004 and currently employs approximately 375 people.

Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the news, saying the announced expansion shows how Mississippi companies can grow, modernize and stay competitive while continuing to create jobs in their hometowns.

“This $1.19 million investment strengthens an established local employer and brings dozens of new job opportunities to Copiah County,” Reeves said. “I thank the DG Foods team for continuing to invest in the community they have called home for more than 20 years.”

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program and Copiah County is also assisting with the project.

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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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