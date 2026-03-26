Anthony’s: A West Point table worth coming back to

In a world that’s always changing, Anthony’s reminds you how it feels when something stays the same in all the right ways.

The first time I went to Anthony’s was for a 50th-birthday dinner.

You know the kind—everybody shows up, chairs get pulled around to make room, and somehow the table keeps growing. There’s always that moment where someone says, “Scoot down just a little more,” and before long, you’re elbow-to-elbow with people you’ve known forever and a few you’re just meeting—but by the end of the night, it doesn’t really matter which is which.

We were there to celebrate, but somewhere between the appetizers and the second round of stories, I caught myself looking around, thinking…this place feels like it’s been here longer than just tonight.

It’s not just the building that feels timeless—it’s the atmosphere and the warmth.

If you’ve ever been to Anthony’s in West Point—right in the heart of the Golden Triangle—you probably know what I mean.

(Photo: Anthony’s Good Food Market)

Anthony’s Good Food Market began in 1936 as a grocery with Bryan Foods. In 1954, Ms. Anthony added a café, shifting it from a quick stop to a spot where people linger and always see someone familiar—or someone who knows your mama.

That spirit hasn’t faded—it wraps you gently, a heartbeat pulsing under laughter, soft candlelight, and stories that linger long after you’ve left.

Over the years, different people have added their own touch, but no one has stripped it down or tried to change its core. In the ‘90s, Leo McGee kept the character but added live blues on Wednesdays—something locals still talk about as if it happened last week. Later, some New Orleans influence came in, with more space and flavor. In 2009, the Hamilton family took over, and Ray Hamilton brought Gulf Coast flair—great seafood, bold flavor, and a sense that food is only part of why people return.

Because they do in fact return, and for good reason.

When we sat down that night, the room already had that low, steady hum. Glasses clinked. A little laughter from across the room drifted over. Servers moved with that easy confidence, as if they’d done this a thousand times. It smelled like butter. Like something seasoned on a hot skillet. Like dinner was already well underway before we ever walked in.

We started with gumbo, and it had that deep, slow flavor that tells you it’s been cooking for a long time before you ever showed up. Rich, a little smoky, the kind of gumbo that makes you slow down, whether you mean to or not. Somebody ordered the fried avocado for the table, and I’ll be honest—I wasn’t convinced. But it came out golden and crisp, soft and creamy in the middle, and it disappeared so fast nobody had time to question it twice.

I ordered the Alfredo pasta, and it was exactly what I wanted that night—rich, creamy, and comforting without trying too hard. The kind of dish that doesn’t need explaining. You just take a bite, nod a little, and go back for another.

(Photo: Anthony’s Good Food Market)

Across the table was blackened catfish—dark sear outside, tender inside. Someone else’s steak sent a buttery, seasoned aroma that paused conversations without effort..

That’s when the night wrapped around us, soft and unhurried.

Nobody was in a hurry. Conversations overlapped, stories got a little louder, and at some point, we all forgot what time it was. It wasn’t loud, it wasn’t rushed—it just felt easy. Comfortable in that way, you can’t really plan for it, and can’t fake it if you tried.

That’s the part you remember later.

Anthony’s has been here a long time, and you can tell. Not because it feels old—but because it feels steady. It knows exactly what it’s doing and doesn’t need to chase anything new to stay relevant. It just keeps showing up, serving good food, and giving people a place to gather.

(Photo: Anthony’s Good Food Market)

Maybe that’s the real magic here.

In a world that’s always changing, Anthony’s reminds you how it feels when something stays the same in all the right ways.

When the plates were cleared, and we lingered, lost in conversation as if we had nowhere else in the world to be, it hit me—

It wasn’t just a good meal.

It was West Point at its best—good food, good people, and a table you don’t want to leave.