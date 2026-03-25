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Resolution filed to urge Mississippi to...

Resolution filed to urge Mississippi to adopt a Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights

By: Frank Corder - March 25, 2026

State Rep. Rickey Thompson

  • State Rep. Rickey Thompson says temporary work is often unregulated, “resulting in widespread abuse, including unreasonably long term job assignments without benefits.”

State Rep. Rickey Thompson (D) has introduced a resolution in the Mississippi House of Representatives to “urge the State of Mississippi” to adopt a Temporary Workers’ Bill of Rights.

Thompson’s resolution, HR 152, says temporary work is often unregulated, “resulting in widespread abuse, including unreasonably long term job assignments without benefits or equal opportunities for fair and gainful employment.”

He wants companies and temporary agencies to recognize that paying temporary workers “a living wage,” while ensuring such workers receive basic employment and work information would be a benefit to the state.

Thompson’s resolution seeks to prohibit temporary staffing agencies from charging
temporary workers for performing background checks and drug tests and restricting the use of forced arbitration agreements and non-compete agreements.

In addition, Thompson states that prohibiting temporary work assignments from exceeding a period of 90 days would benefit the state, noting that after the 90 days, the temporary employee is to be offered full-time permanent employment with benefits.

The resolution goes to urge companies to, among other provisions:

  • Ensure temporary workers receive the same basic safety training as other employees.
  • Limit the use of conversion fees.
  • Address discrimination in the temporary staffing agency industry.
  • Require temporary staffing agencies to publish critical data of each agency’s employment practices.

Thompson’s resolution has been referred to the House Rules Committee for consideration. Sources at the Capitol tell Magnolia Tribune it is unlikely to move out of committee and on to the floor.

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About the Author(s)
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Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
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