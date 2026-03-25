Portrait of former Speaker of the House Philip Gunn unveiled at Mississippi Capitol

Former Speaker of the House Philip Gunn thanks his supporters and lawmakers who helped in the successful passage of many bills during his tenure that resulted in successes for the state of Mississippi, such as those that brought the state from 50th in education to 16th in the nation. (Photo by Jeremy Pittari | Magnolia Tribune)

Gunn, elected to the position in 2012, was the first Republican Speaker of the Mississippi House since Reconstruction. He expressed pride in all that was accomplished during his 12-year tenure.

The Mississippi Legislature gathered on the second floor rotunda of the State Capitol Wednesday for the unveiling of the most recent portrait to grace its halls, that of former Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, the 61st Speaker of the Mississippi House.

Elected to the House of Representatives in 2004 to represent House District 56, Gunn became the first Republican to be elected Speaker of the Mississippi House in January 2012 after the Republican Party gained the majority the year prior. Prior to Gunn, the last time a Republican was Speaker was in 1876 following the Civil War.

Serving in that capacity for 12 years, Gunn is recognized as one of the longest serving Speakers for the State of Mississippi.

During a speech at the gathering, Gunn said he was proud of the accomplishments the House and Senate made during his time in office, including the passage of HB 1510, which he said led to the overturning of Roe vs Wade.

Other accomplishments Gunn listed among his most notable include the passage of legislation that protected the religious rights of business owners and efforts that played a major role in the movement to change the state flag.

Members of former Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn get the first look at his portrait after removing the curtain (Photo by Jeremy Pittari | Magnolia Tribune)

Gunn also cited, in spite of inheriting a $600,000 deficit, working in concert with then Lt. Governor, and now current Governor, Tate Reeves to balance the state budget.

“And in two or three years, we dug out of that hole and we kept spending under control ever since, not spending more than we have brought in,” Gunn said.

He also reflected on bills that led to the current successes seen in the state’s K-12 education system, addressing human trafficking, providing income tax cuts, creating safe haven baby boxes, and providing tax credits to pregnancy resource centers and families who adopt.

“We delivered on the pro-life agenda that we professed,” Gunn said.

Humbled by the attention he was getting before the curtain on his portrait was removed, Gunn added that while he stood on the shoulders of strong leaders, current leaders now stand on the shoulders of those who came before them, and strong shoulders will be needed to carry future generations.

“This portrait represents just a man who once occupied the office of Speaker for a moment in time in our state’s history,” Gunn said. “There were Speakers before me. There will be Speakers and after me. What matters is what we’re going to do with that opportunity that we have while we hold that office.”