Skip to content
Home
>
Business
>
International Paper to build new $225...

International Paper to build new $225 million facility in Rankin County

By: Frank Corder - March 20, 2026

(Photo from International Paper website)

  • The company said the new Mississippi plant is being designed to enhance its service capabilities across the Mid-South region. 

International Paper announced Friday that after a comprehensive review of its manufacturing footprint, the company’s Board of Directors approved a $225 million greenfield project in central Mississippi.

International Paper plans to construct a new 468,000-square-foot sustainable packaging facility in Rankin County on an 80-acre site in Brandon. The site is less than 10 miles from the company’s existing Richland box plant. 

Construction is expected to begin in June 2026, with operations anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2027. Employees at the existing Richland facility will transition to the new plant upon completion. 

“This investment supports our strategy to optimize our box plant system and focus capital where it drives the greatest return,” said Keith Townsend, group vice president and general manager, IP North America Packaging Solutions East. ”By modernizing our footprint in Mississippi, we are strengthening our service model and ability to provide customers with the highest quality sustainable packaging solutions.”

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said the news is another big win for Mississippi.

“We’re seeing historic levels of capital investment because companies know Mississippi is a state where businesses can succeed. This project will create new opportunities for Mississippians and continue our state’s record-breaking economic development success,” Reeves said. 

The company said the new Mississippi plant is being designed to strengthen International Paper’s cost position, improve reliability and product quality, and enhance service capabilities across the Mid-South region. 

“By replacing older infrastructure with a modern, highly efficient facility, the investment should reduce structural costs and support growth in key market segments,” the company stated. “The modern design and updated equipment should provide the latest innovations in safety and efficiency for employees.”

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 19, 2026

Mobile sports betting dies again in Mississippi Senate
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 18, 2026

Over 200 Gadsden Flag specialty car tags have been claimed
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 17, 2026

Senate Finance Committee kills House NIL income tax exemption bill
Previous Story
Education  |  Collin Binkley, Associated Press  • 
March 20, 2026

Student loans to go to Treasury Department as Trump continues to dismantle Education Department