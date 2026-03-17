Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Senate Finance Committee kills House...

Senate Finance Committee kills House NIL income tax exemption bill

By: Frank Corder - March 17, 2026

(Photos from HailStateFB, OleMissFB, and SouthernMissFB on X)

  • Schools in states with no income tax have sought to use that to their benefit when recruiting college athletes. Mississippi won’t be joining them, at least for now.

The Mississippi Senate Finance Committee killed a House bill Monday that sought to exempt name, image and likeness, or NIL, compensation from the state’s income tax. 

“I don’t know about the rest of you on this committee but I’ve had several constituents that have been calling me that are not happy at all about this bill,” State Senator Dean Kirby (R) said before making a motion to lay the bill on the table, effectively killing the bill.

Smiles and chuckles could be seen among the Senators as they voted the measure down.

As previously reported, schools in states with no income tax have sought to use that to their benefit when recruiting college athletes.

Nine states – Alaska, Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming – do not have an income tax. Arkansas lawmakers voted last year to NIL earnings paid to college athletes directly from their universities from the state’s income tax.

READ MORE: Mississippi House moves to exempt NIL compensation from state income tax

First-term State Rep. Jonathan McMillan (R) was seeking to have Mississippi join the group while providing the state’s universities with a leg up in recruiting even as the Magnolia State gradually eliminates the state income tax for all earners over the next decade, assuming certain economic triggers are met.

McMillan’s bill drew bipartisan support as well as bipartisan opposition before it passed the House by a vote of 76 to 32.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 16, 2026

Mississippi’s S&P Global Credit Rating improves
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 16, 2026

Longtime federal judge E. Grady Jolly dies at 88
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 13, 2026

Mississippi National Guard airmen, soldiers deployed to support Operation Epic Fury
Previous Story
DC  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 17, 2026

U.S. House passes Ezell-backed IOOS reauthorization