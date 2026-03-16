Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Longtime federal judge E. Grady Jolly...

Longtime federal judge E. Grady Jolly dies at 88

By: Frank Corder - March 16, 2026

E. Grady Jolly

  • Jolly was appointed to the federal bench in 1982 by former President Ronald Reagan. He went on to serve for 35 years.

Former U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge E. Grady Jolly has died at the age of 88.

Jolly was appointed to the federal bench in 1982 by former President Ronald Reagan. He succeeded the late Judge James Coleman.

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran, the first Republican Senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction, advocated for Jolly’s appointment by Reagan in 1981. A lengthy squabble between then-House Minority Whip Trent Lott and Cochran over who should be Mississippi’s pick for the seat nearly resulted in the state losing the appointment.

When the dust settled, Cochran’s pick of Jolly ultimately won out with President Reagan. Jolly received unanimous consent from the U.S. Senate. He went on to serve for 35 years on the federal bench, assuming senior status at the age of 80. He was an active member of the Circuit’s senior-status bench until October 2025 when he took senior inactive status.

Former Cochran Chief of Staff Brad White, now the executive director at the Mississippi Department of Transportation, said Monday that a lifetime on the federal bench is rare.

“However, Judge Jolly’s decades of principled service was extraordinary,” White said in a social media post early Monday morning. “His devotion to the rule of law leaves a legacy that will guide generations. His robe represented more than authority. It represented patience, wisdom, and fidelity to the Constitution for more than forty years. On top of all that, he was a good friend and a joy to be around.”

Jolly, a Winston County native, graduated from Ole Miss before working as an attorney with the National Labor Relations Board in North Caroline. He returned to Mississippi and served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Northern District prior to working as an attorney with the U.S. Department of Justice. Jolly then entered private practice until his appointment to the federal bench.

Jolly was succeeded on the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals by Cory Wilson. Wilson was nominated by President Donald Trump during his first term and supported by then-Senator Cochran and Senator Roger Wicker.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 13, 2026

Eller declares victory in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District GOP Primary
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 12, 2026

States are setting rounding rules after penny production ends. Mississippi isn’t one of them
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
March 10, 2026

Incumbents win big in Mississippi Midterm Primary Elections
Previous Story
News  |  Christopher Rugaber, Associated Press  • 
March 16, 2026

Trump seeks to close $1.6 trillion revenue gap with raft of new tariffs

Culture

Culture  |  Robert St. John  • 
March 16, 2026

The bridge
Culture  |  Alistair Begg  • 
March 16, 2026

Praise in the darkness
Culture  |  Matt Friedeman  • 
March 15, 2026

Humor can be an important prelude to faith