Experience Sheep to Shawl at Waller Craft Center

The event is the culmination of a month-long exhibit by the Chimneyville Weavers and Spinners Guild. The organization is celebrating 45 years.

The next time you wrap in a cozy woolen scarf or shawl, consider where the wool came from. It’s easy to get a clear picture when you begin with the source of that soft, warm wool. Visitors to the Waller Craft Center on March 28 can experience the excitement of seeing a sheep being shorn, then watch as talented craftsmen spin and weave the wool into a beautiful and functional piece of heirloom quality.

The event, Sheep to Shawl, is the culmination of a month-long exhibit by the Chimneyville Weavers and Spinners Guild. The organization is celebrating 45 years during this Sapphire Anniversary Exhibit.

That’s forty-five wonderful years of learning, doing, and sharing. The Craftsmen’s Guild is celebrating with a large display of varied fiber work in a special exhibition located in the George Berry Gallery of the Waller Craft Center, located at 950 Rice Road in Ridgeland. The participating members of Chimneyville Weavers and Spinners Guild (CWSG) have been inspired by the many colors of the sapphire gems: blues, yellows, greens, ruby, purples and black. The exhibit is free and open to the public from March 3 to March 28, when they will present the annual “Sheep To Shawl” event.

(Photo from Chimneyville Weavers and Spinners)

With members from northern and central Mississippi, the CWSG has accomplished a lot in 45 years: demonstrations for the public to increase awareness of the crafts; attending and hosting local and regional gatherings for sharing and inspiration; programs, seminars, and workshops for members to learn new skills and perfect old ones. The CWSG started because of the vision of Dan Overly, the first executive director of the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi, who believed weaving and spinning should have a presence in Mississippi.

On the annual Sheep to Shawl day, held this year on March 28, live sheep will be shorn, which is always a crowd favorite.