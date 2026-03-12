Southwark Metal announces $29 million expansion in DeSoto County

The company operates seven facilities across the United States and is expanding its Mississippi Division with a new facility in Hernando that will add 25 jobs to its 150 employees.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Thursday that Southwark Metal Manufacturing Company is expanding its operations in DeSoto County.

The company is making a corporate investment of more than $29 million and will create 25 new jobs in North Mississippi as it constructs a new manufacturing facility in Hernando. Southwark Metal Manufacturing specializes in the manufacturing of HVAC sheet metal pipe, ducts and fittings for residential and light commercial applications.

The company expects to complete construction by March 2027.

Bill Spiegel, President, Southwark Metal Manufacturing Company, said in a statement that they are proud to expand in DeSoto County, create new jobs and build on relationships that will sustain this community for years to come.

“Southwark has been family-owned since 1946, and our values remain rooted in supporting our employees and strengthening the communities we call home. Our continued investment in Hernando is a reflection of the talented workforce here and the strong local partnerships that make growth possible,” Spiegel said.

The company operates seven facilities across the United States and is expanding its Mississippi Division with the new facility in Hernando. Southwark Metal Manufacturing currently has an operation in Southaven, where the company has 150 employees.

Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the announcement, saying, “Southwark Metal Manufacturing is expanding in Mississippi because companies know this is a top state for sustainable, long-term growth. The company is creating new jobs, investing millions and proving that manufacturing thrives here. When companies succeed, local families and communities thrive right alongside them — that’s how we’ve built a stronger Mississippi and why our historic momentum continues.”

The Mississippi Development Authority noted that the state agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, while the city of Hernando and DeSoto County also are assisting with the project.