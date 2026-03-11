Magnolia Mornings: March 11, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

Auditor: Majority of GCRF funds spent by Legislature without Advisory Board recommendation

State Auditor Shad White released an audit of the Gulf Coast Restoration Fund (GCRF) this week showing 62% of GCRF funds awarded by the Legislature went to projects without the recommendation of the GCRF Advisory Board or the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA).

“This money paid to Mississippi as a result of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill is critical for the future of the coast,” said State Auditor White. “These projects should be high-impact and have clear performance metrics attached. My concern is that, under the legislature’s current method for selecting projects, politicians may fund projects that don’t meet those criteria.”

The GCRF was created to help Mississippi’s coastal communities recover after the 2010 BP oil spill—the largest in U.S. history. The spill released over 205 million gallons of oil into the Gulf of America. The MDA, working with the GCRF Advisory Board, administers GCRF funds. They receive recommendations from the community about how to spend the money and recommend to the Legislature worthwhile projects that have performance metrics, timelines, and proof of required matching funds.

“While MDA can recommend certain projects be funded, the Legislature still has the legal power to ignore their recommendations and spend money on what they want,” said White. “I worry that, in the future, projects may be funded just because a politician likes the project, not because the project is well-designed and meets a vital need.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Senate GOP doesn’t have votes to pass SAVE Act

Senator John Thune, R-S.D., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

According to The Hill, “Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) told GOP colleagues Tuesday that they don’t have the votes to pass a House-approved voting reform bill through the Senate by forcing Democrats to use a talking filibuster to oppose it, rejecting President Trump’s full-court press.”

“Senate Republicans at a Tuesday lunch meeting discussed the prospect of forcing Democrats to actively hold the floor for days — or even weeks — of continuous debate to make it as hard as possible for them to block the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, which Trump called his ‘No.1 priority’ at an issues conference with House Republicans on Monday,” The Hill reported. “Thune said his staff can’t find any ‘piece of legislation in history’ that’s been passed by grinding out a legislative wind by voting to table dozens or scores of dilatory amendments and waiting out days or weeks of floor debate.”

“What people don’t realize, I think, is that’s unlimited debate but it’s also unlimited amendments,” he explained earlier in the week, per The Hill.

2. AG Bondi moved to military housing over threats

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks with reporters at the White House, Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The New York Times reports that “Attorney General Pam Bondi has quietly relocated to one of several military bases in the Washington area where other Trump administration officials also live, after facing threats from drug cartels and critics of her actions in handling the Jeffrey Epstein case, according to people familiar with the situation.”

“Ms. Bondi moved from an apartment in the city within the past month in response to an array of threats flagged to her staff by federal law enforcement, these people said, including an uptick in criticism of Ms. Bondi, and threats relayed by investigators,” NYT reported. “One catalyst was an increase in threats following the capture and prosecution of President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela in January, according to a senior official with direct knowledge of the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss security matters.”

NYT continued, “Ms. Bondi is the latest administration official to move into heavily guarded quarters at military facilities in or near the nation’s capital after citing danger from criminals, adversaries overseas and protesters. Other officials who have relocated include Stephen Miller, the president’s top domestic policy adviser and the architect of his hard-line immigration policy; Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Kristi Noem, the exiting homeland security secretary; and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.”

Sports

1. Southern Miss walks off Ole Miss

(Photo from Southern Miss Athletics)

No. 7 Southern Miss is the king of the Mississippi college baseball world so far this season.

Last week, the Golden Eagles downs then No. 4 Mississippi State. This week, on Tuesday night, Southern Miss continued their winning ways, topping Ole Miss in a walk-off hit that secured a 2-1 victory in Hattiesburg.

A crowd of 5,775, the fifth largest crowd in the facility’s history, was on hand for win by the 15-2 Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss is now set to open Sun Belt play this weekend at Arkansas State while Ole Miss travels to No. 2 Texas to open SEC play.

2. Miss. State rallies to beat Tulane in Biloxi

(Photo from MSU Athletics / Shorter Productions)

No. 3 Mississippi State rallied in the 7th inning Tuesday night to top Tulane 11-7 at a matchup on the Mississippi Coast at the home of the Biloxi Shuckers.

A crowd of 6,112 watched the Diamond Dawgs erase a five-run deficit and turn a quiet night at the plate into a late offensive explosion as MSU improved to 15-2 on the season.

The Bulldogs open SEC play at Arkansas this weekend.

Markets & Business

1. IEA proposes largest release of oil reserves

(Photo from IEA report)

The Wall Street Journal reports that the International Energy Agency “has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to bring down crude prices that have soared during the U.S.-Israel war with Iran, officials familiar with the matter said.”

“The release of 400 million barrels of oil would more than double the agency’s biggest prior release, when IEA member countries in 2022 put 182 million barrels on the market after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the officials said,” WSJ reported. “The proposal was circulated at an emergency meeting of energy officials from the IEA’s 32 member countries on Tuesday.”

WSJ added, “Countries are expected to decide on the proposal Wednesday. It would be adopted if none objects, but even one country’s protests could delay the plan, officials said.”

2. Futures flat as investors await oil, inflation news

CNBC reports that stock futures “were relatively unchanged on Wednesday as investors awaited key consumer inflation data as well as continued to monitor the U.S.-Iran war and oil prices.”

“West Texas Intermediate futures climbed 4% to around $87 per barrel. Brent crude also traded 4% higher at $91 per barrel. However, investors got some relief from the prospect of a major reserve release from countries as the conflict continues,” CNBC reported. “In a Wednesday morning note, analysts at Goldman Sachs said the IEA’s proposed oil release would offset 12 days of their estimated 15.4 million barrels per day of export disruption. They said this could take $7 off of oil prices, assuming 50% of the emergency stock releases remain in OECD commercial storage.”

CNBC noted, “Investors are also awaiting February’s consumer price index due Wednesday, seeking clues on the strength of the U.S. market and economy, particularly after signs of a weakening labor market have grown in recent months.”

3. The Oaks Residence opens in Madison County

The Oaks Residence, Mississippi’s first and only boutique luxury assisted living community, has officially opened its priority waitlist ahead of its highly anticipated April 2026 grand opening.

With just 15 private suites available, The Oaks is now accepting deposits to secure placement in what is already becoming one of the most talked-about residential openings in Madison County.

Designed as a refined alternative to traditional assisted living facilities, The Oaks blends personalized care with hospitality-inspired living, offering residents and families a level of belonging, care, and luxury previously unavailable in Mississippi.