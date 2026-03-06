Magnolia Mornings: March 6, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Former Laurel Public Works director arrested

(Photo from the State Auditor’s Office)

The State Auditor’s Office announced Thursday that Special Agents arrested Luther Russell, former Laurel Public Works Director, for allegedly using heavy equipment owned by the city of Laurel to conduct work on his personal property and for allegedly tampering with evidence relevant to this investigation by ordering employees to disable the GPS tracking device on a city-owned vehicle.

The Auditor’s Office said Russell allegedly instructed employees to load the City of Laurel Track Hoe on the City of Laurel Low-Boy trailer and transport them to his property where he then allegedly used them to conduct work on his personal property. The road outside of Russell’s house was damaged by the heavy equipment when it was moved to his property. After being instructed by the county to repair the damaged roadway, Russell allegedly instructed his employees to disable the GPS tracking device on the vehicle to conceal the vehicle’s movement so it could be used to repair the damaged roadway.

Russell now faces up to $8,000 in fines and 30 years in prison if convicted.

2. Wicker touts NASA Authorization Act, Weather Act with MS priorities

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS)

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker announced Thursday that many of his priorities passed out of the Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee’s markup.

The NASA Authorization Act of 2026 and the Weather Research and Forecasting Innovation Reauthorization (Weather) Act passed unanimously, with legislative items supporting Stennis Space Center, providing more resources for coastal communities, and improving hazardous weather prediction and communication, Wicker’s office noted.

Some of the provisions in the bills include:

Continuation of the Artemis program and space launch system (SLS). All engines for Artemis are tested at Stennis Space Center.

Establishes a whole-of-government approach to counter illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

Enables NASA to modernize its aging infrastructure and continue its work with commercial space industry at NASA centers.

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Cuba regime next to fall?

(Photo from the White House on X)

The Hill reports that “America’s pressure campaign on Cuba is pushing the country to the breaking point, with President Trump and Republicans in Congress predicting the communist regime’s imminent fall.”

“A major blackout across the western half of Cuba on Wednesday underscored the energy crisis exacerbated by Trump’s fuel blockade. Some analysts warn the Cuban government will exhaust all fuel reserves by mid- to late March, bringing the island to a complete standstill,” The Hill reported. “Trump has tasked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to lead talks with Cuban officials and has floated a ‘friendly’ takeover of the island.”

“They want to make a deal so badly, you have no idea,” Trump said at the White House on Thursday, suggesting that major changes will be happening in a few weeks, per The Hill.

2. Russia aiding Iran in targeting U.S. forces

In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Office on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks while visiting one of the command posts of the Joint Group of Forces. (Russian Presidential Press Office via AP)

According to the Washington Post, “Russia is providing Iran with targeting information to attack American forces in the Middle East, the first indication that another major U.S. adversary is participating — even indirectly — in the war, according to three officials familiar with the intelligence.”

“The assistance, which has not been previously reported, signals that the rapidly expanding conflict now features one of America’s chief nuclear-armed competitors with exquisite intelligence capabilities,” WP reported. “Since the war began Saturday, Russia has passed Iran the locations of U.S. military assets, including warships and aircraft, said the three officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity.”

WP continued, “The extent of Russia’s targeting assistance to Iran was not entirely clear. The Iranian military’s own ability to locate U.S. forces has been degraded less than a week into the fighting, the officials said.”

Sports

1. Ole Miss women advance in SEC Tournament

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

The No. 24 Ole Miss women’s basketball team took a 73-57 victory over Auburn in the second round of the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Thursday evening.

With the win over the Tigers (15-17, 3-13 SEC), the Rebels have advanced to six consecutive quarterfinal matchups in the SEC Tournament, dating to 2021.

The Rebels return to action Friday evening taking on No. 5 Vanderbilt, the second seed of the SEC Tournament. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network.

2. Ole Miss esports finish 4th in World Tournament

(Photo from Ole Miss)

Ole Miss says its students came out on top in an international esports tournament held in the land Down Under.

According to the school, 10 Ole Miss Esports members competed in January at the world competition in Sydney, Australia. As a team, they finished No. 1 among U.S. contingents and No. 4 overall.

The invitation-only tournament includes matches across multiple games as well as a business pitch competition, a debate and a game design competition.

Markets & Business

1. Positive Steps Fertility Clinic acquired by Sanders Capital Partners

(Photo from SCP)

Sanders Capital Partners, LLC (SCP), a real estate acquisition and development firm, announced Thursday that they have acquired Positive Steps Fertility Clinic, a medical outpatient building located in Madison, for $4.25 million.

SCP said that the 10,135-square-foot facility built in 2017 now serves as the flagship location for Positive Steps Fertility, a physician-led reproductive medicine practice headquartered in Madison with satellite locations across Mississippi and Louisiana.

Founded by Dr. J. Preston Parry, Positive Steps Fertility offers comprehensive fertility diagnostics and treatments—including IVF, IUI, genetic testing, fertility preservation, and advanced reproductive surgeries—while differentiating itself through innovative approaches such as the patented Parryscope® technique for less invasive, more efficient evaluations.

2. Dow having worst week since October

CNBC reports that stock futures fell Friday, “putting equities on pace to add to their weekly declines as oil price spike, while traders awaited new U.S. jobs data.”

“West Texas Intermediate futures broke above $86 per barrel, hitting its highest level since April 2024. International Brent crude also reached levels not seen in nearly two years, trading above $89 per barrel, as investors weighed the impact of the U.S.-Iran war on global energy supply,” CNBC reported. “Higher oil prices weighed on stock during Thursday’s trading session as well. The Dow lost nearly 785 points, or 1.6%, putting the index on track for its second negative week in a row and its worst week since last October.”

CNBC added, “Friday brings traders a new market catalyst in the form of February’s nonfarm payrolls, due at 8:30 a.m. ET.”