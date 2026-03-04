Skip to content
Mississippi revenues fall below...

Mississippi revenues fall below estimates in February

By: Frank Corder - March 4, 2026

FILE - The Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., on July 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

  • Year-to-date state revenue collections with four months remaining in the current fiscal year remain $99.5 million, or 2.14% above estimates.

Mississippi revenue collections took a dip in February as collections for the month came in $65.3 million, or 13.25% below legislative estimates.

However, the Legislative Budget Office on Wednesday said year-to-date state revenue collections with four months remaining in the current fiscal year remain $99.5 million, or 2.14% above estimates.

The full year state revenue estimate is $7.552 billion.

(From LBO February 2026 report)

The February dip saw General Fund collections come in $55.7 million, or 11.53% below the actual collections for the same month in the prior fiscal year.

Sales tax collections for the month of February were below the prior year by $8.6 million. Corporate income tax collections for the month of February were also below the prior year by $6 million.

Individual income tax collections for the month were above the prior year by $12.6 million.

Fiscal year-to-date total revenue collections through February 2026, eight months in, were $76.4 million, or 1.64% above the prior year’s collections.

Lawmakers are currently working to adopt appropriations bills and set the 2027 state budget.

About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
