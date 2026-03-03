Keep sports betting where it belongs – with the states

If federal agencies can override Mississippi’s gaming laws today, they can override other state regulatory decisions tomorrow.

Mississippi did not ask Washington for permission to regulate sports betting — and we don’t need it now.

When Mississippi legalized sports wagering in 2018, the Legislature acted squarely within its constitutional authority under the Tenth Amendment, which reserves to the states all powers not delegated to the federal government. Gambling regulation has always been one of those powers. Mississippi exercised that authority deliberately, building a regulated system that protects consumers, enforces accountability, and ensures local communities — not federal bureaucrats – benefit from the activity taking place within our borders.

That system works. And that is precisely why it is now under threat.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has begun approving so-called “prediction markets” that allow individuals to wager on the outcome of sporting events while pretending those wagers are something else entirely. Supporters claim these bets are financial products. They are not. A bet on a football game is gambling, no matter how Washington chooses to label it.

This is not innovation. It is regulatory evasion.

Mississippi chose regulation because it matters. Our laws protect consumers, require responsible-gaming safeguards, and keep bad actors out of the system. Since legalization, regulated sports wagering has generated nearly $43 million in tax revenue for Mississippi — supporting jobs, strengthening tourism, and funding public services without raising taxes on working families. Licensed operators answer to the Mississippi Gaming Commission and play by clear, enforceable rules.

Federally approved prediction markets do none of that.

They operate outside Mississippi law. They pay no Mississippi taxes. They contribute nothing to Mississippi communities. They are not subject to our consumer protection or responsible-gaming requirements. By avoiding state oversight altogether, these platforms gain an unfair advantage over businesses that followed the law and respected Mississippi’s authority.

The CFTC was never intended to be a national gaming regulator. Its role is to oversee commodities such as agriculture, energy, and financial derivatives — not sporting events. Yet an unelected federal agency is now asserting authority it was never granted, inserting itself into an area the Constitution leaves to the states.

The U.S. Supreme Court made this clear in 2018, aﬃrming that sports betting regulation belongs with the states, not Washington. Mississippi accepted that responsibility and demonstrated that state-led regulation works when it is allowed to function as intended. What is happening now is not clarification of the law — it is an end-run around it.

This issue is not partisan. It is constitutional.

If federal agencies can override Mississippi’s gaming laws today, they can override other state regulatory decisions tomorrow. That is how self-government erodes — not through a single sweeping act, but through quiet bureaucratic expansion that chips away at state authority.

Mississippi has a legal, accountable sports betting system that protects players, supports local economies, and respects the rule of law. Allowing federally approved betting platforms to sidestep state authority undermines federalism, weakens states’ rights, and sets a dangerous precedent that should concern every Mississippian.

Mississippi does not need Washington rewriting rules we already wrote ourselves – and wrote well. The Constitution is clear. The courts have spoken. Sports betting belongs with the states.

Mississippi should stand its ground.