Watson not seeking re-election as Secretary of State but “will be on the ballot”

The political rumor mill across the Magnolia State holds that Watson has an eye on Lieutenant Governor.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson (R) announced Monday that he will not seek a third term. However, he did hint that his career in public service is not over quite yet.

“I will be on the ballot,” he said at a Stennis Capitol Press Forum in Jackson, before adding, “If garbage men were elected, I would run for that.”

The political rumor mill across the Magnolia State holds that Watson will not be running for garbage man but has an eye on Lieutenant Governor in 2027. Current Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann (R), also a former Secretary of State, is term limited and is seen as a potential candidate for Governor for in 2027.

On Monday, the former state senator would not comment further on his future political plans.

Watson served three terms in the Mississippi Senate before being elected to two terms as Secretary of State. During that time, he has sought to enhance transparency in campaign finance, reduce the regulatory burden on businesses, and strengthen the integrity of Mississippi’s elections.

During his speech to the press at Hal and Mal’s, Watson said voters should have confidence in the March 10 midterm primary elections for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

Since taking office, Watson said faith in the election process has been increasing after COVID, citing the use of paper ballots.

“At the end of the day, what’s going to rule is paper ballots,” he said.

Watson also spoke about campaign finance reforms in Mississippi, which appear to be on life support in the Legislature this session. The House of Representatives paused action on SB 2589. If the bill doesn’t get voted on by Tuesday, it dies.

It will not be the first time a campaign finance reform bill has died in the Legislature. Some House members have said the bill is unfair to rural delegates who lack broadband and other technology in their districts.

Watson said not allowing SB 2589 to become law is leaving “Mississippi behind the curve,” noting that the Federal Election Commission has had a similar rule in place for a quarter of a century.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” he said of the failure of the bill to modify the campaign finance reporting process.

The Secretary of State also mentioned that his office is still working to “tackle” the bureaucratic red tape facing businesses. When he speaks with business leaders across Mississippi, Watson hears positive comments on their efforts.

“People are looking at Mississippi a little differently now,” he said, adding that business leaders are praising Mississippi for reforming its income tax structure and reducing burdensome regulations.

Watson also spoke briefly about a program called Mississippi Businesses Against Trafficking, or MBAT. The program educates the business community about human trafficking and how to spot the signs of trafficking.

“It’s all our jobs” to be aware of human trafficking, he said.