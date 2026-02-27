Skip to content
Absentee voting winding down ahead of...

Absentee voting winding down ahead of March 10 Mississippi Midterm Primary Election

By: Frank Corder - February 27, 2026

  • Voters with a qualified excuse can cast an absentee ballot the next two Saturdays at their Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Circuit Clerk’s Offices around Mississippi will be open Saturday, February 28, from 8:00 a.m. until noon for in-person absentee voting ahead of the 2026 Midterm Primary Election.

Republican and Democrat voters will choose their party’s nominee in the March 10 Primary Election, with the winners advancing to the November 3 General Election along with any qualified third party or independent candidates.

Voters needing to cast an absentee ballot have until Saturday, March 7 to do so at their Circuit Clerk’s Office.

To cast an absentee ballot, voters need to have one of the following qualified excuses to do so:

  • Be a bona fide student, teacher or administrator at any college, university, junior college, high, junior high, or elementary grade school whose studies or employment at such institution necessitates his or her absence on Election Day.
  • Required to be out of town on Election Day due to employment as an employee or spouse of a member of the Mississippi congressional delegation.
  • Be out of town on Election Day for any reason.
  • Have a temporary or permanent physical disability and who, because of such disability, is unable to vote in person without substantial hardship to himself, herself or others, or whose attendance at the voting place could reasonably cause danger to himself, herself or others.
  • Be the parent, spouse or dependent of a person with a temporary or permanent physical disability who is hospitalized outside of their residence or more than fifty miles from their residence.
  • Be 65 years of age or older.
  • Be a member or spouse of the Mississippi congressional delegation absent from Mississippi on Election Day.
  • Be unable to vote in person because of work on Election Day during the times at which the polls will be open or on-call during the times when the polls will be open.

On the Ballot

Republican Candidates:

U.S. Senate

  • Cindy Hyde-Smith (incumbent)
  • Sarah Adlakha

1st Congressional District

  • Trent Kelly (incumbent)

2nd Congressional District

  • Ron Eller
  • Kevin Wilson

3rd Congressional District

  • Michael Guest (incumbent)

4th Congressional District

  • Mike Ezell (incumbent)
  • Sawyer Walters

Democrat Candidates:

U.S. Senate

  • Scott Colom
  • Albert Littell
  • Priscilla Till

1st Congressional District

  • Kelvin Buck
  • Cliff Johnson

2nd Congressional District

  • Bennie Thompson (incumbent)
  • Evan Turnage
  • Pertis Williams

3rd Congressional District

  • Michael Chiaradio

4th Congressional District

  • Paul Blackman
  • Ryan Glover
  • Jeffrey Hulum
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
