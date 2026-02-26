Threatening note with bullet leads to investigation at Ingalls

Pascagoula Police Chief Terry Scott addresses the press as Ingalls President Brian Blanchette looks on - August 22, 2025. (Photo from Frank Corder | Magnolia Tribune)

A note with a bullet was discovered at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula Thursday morning, reportedly in a bathroom, prompting the coast shipyard to call in local law enforcement to investigate.

Just after 8 a.m., a company spokesperson told Magnolia Tribune that “Ingalls Shipbuilding management discovered a written communication that was perceived as a potential threat.”

“Our team immediately notified local law enforcement and initiated an investigation into the matter,” the spokesperson said.

Operations at the shipyard continued as normal as the Pascagoula Police Department arrived on scene to investigate the matter to determine the origin of the threat.

Ingalls said it was “cooperating closely” to address the incident “with the utmost seriousness and to ensure the safety of our people.”

At midday, the Ingalls spokesperson said the company continues to maintain an enhanced security presence across the shipyard out of an abundance of caution.

“Operations are continuing as normal as there is no known ongoing threat at this time,” the company spokesperson stated. “However, the safety of our shipbuilders remains our highest priority. We remain in close coordination with the Pascagoula Police Department and are awaiting any additional updates as their investigation continues.”

Ingalls said they would provide further information as appropriate.

A shooting inside Ingalls Shipbuilding, the largest supplier of U.S. Navy ships in the U.S., left one dead in August 2025. Pascagoula Police were called in for that incident as well, with officers arresting Curtis James Jr. soon after the shooting.