Over 12,000 insurance claims in excess of $107 million reported in Mississippi from Winter Storm Fern

The Mississippi Insurance Department reports that over 12,000 claims have been filed totaling in excess of $107 million related to damage from Winter Storm Fern.

The storm left much of North Mississippi blanketed in ice for days with over 100,000 without power. The impacts were felt in nearly half of the state’s counties, with 29 deaths reported as a result of the storm.

MID said the state agency is collecting claim information from insurance companies.

“I have instructed companies throughout the state to participate in a data call,” said Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “Results have started coming in, showing just how many properties and homeowners were impacted.”

Chaney said Thursday that he expects those numbers to climb as reporting continues.

MID reported that the data collected thus far shows the majority of claims, more than 10,000, are for residential property.

Of the 12,000-plus claims filed, 55% have been closed, and more than $60 million has already been paid.

Chaney emphasized that if you were impacted by Winter Storm Fern and have not already filed a claim, do so now.