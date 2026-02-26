Skip to content
Home
>
News
>
Over 12,000 insurance claims in excess...

Over 12,000 insurance claims in excess of $107 million reported in Mississippi from Winter Storm Fern

By: Frank Corder - February 26, 2026

(Photo from City of Oxford Facebook Page)

  • Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney said Thursday that he expects those numbers to climb as reporting continues.

The Mississippi Insurance Department reports that over 12,000 claims have been filed totaling in excess of $107 million related to damage from Winter Storm Fern.

The storm left much of North Mississippi blanketed in ice for days with over 100,000 without power. The impacts were felt in nearly half of the state’s counties, with 29 deaths reported as a result of the storm.

MID said the state agency is collecting claim information from insurance companies.

“I have instructed companies throughout the state to participate in a data call,” said Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “Results have started coming in, showing just how many properties and homeowners were impacted.”

Chaney said Thursday that he expects those numbers to climb as reporting continues.

MID reported that the data collected thus far shows the majority of claims, more than 10,000, are for residential property.

Of the 12,000-plus claims filed, 55% have been closed, and more than $60 million has already been paid.

Chaney emphasized that if you were impacted by Winter Storm Fern and have not already filed a claim, do so now.

Share
About the Author(s)
author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
More Like This
More From This Author
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 25, 2026

Pascagoula Metal Trades Council approves new contract with Ingalls Shipbuilding
News  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 24, 2026

DiBiase trial resumes in federal court
Elections  |  Frank Corder  • 
February 20, 2026

Lawmakers want to end the need for envelopes when voting absentee
Previous Story
News  |  Daniel Tyson  • 
February 26, 2026

House bill to discourage false reporting of child abuse moves forward in Senate