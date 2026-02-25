Pascagoula Metal Trades Council approves new contract with Ingalls Shipbuilding

The proposed contract includes an 18% across the board pay raise, the largest single wage increase in Ingalls history.

Union members with the Pascagoula Metal Trades Council approved a new collective bargaining agreement with Ingalls Shipbuilding on Tuesday, securing the largest pay raise for workers in the shipyard’s history.

PMTC includes 9 of the 13 unions at Ingalls Shipbuilding and represents nearly 6,000 of the shipyard’s workers. The contract was approved with 1,832 members supporting the agreement and 391 voting against it.

Members of IBEW are expected to vote on Friday, and the other unions will vote soon, although no date has been announced.

A spokesperson for Ingalls told Magnolia Tribune late Tuesday that they were notified that the union members of the PMTC and United Federation of Special Police and Security Officers voted in favor of the proposed five-year collective bargaining agreement.

“This agreement includes an immediate base wage increase of at least 18 percent for all Pascagoula Metal Trades Council and United Federation of Special Police and Security Officers represented shipbuilders,” the Ingalls spokesperson said. “This historic agreement provides meaningful wage growth, stability, and certainty for our shipbuilders and their families, while positioning Ingalls to meet the mission ahead. We look forward to reaching successful agreements with our other union partners in the near future.”

The proposed contract includes an 18% across the board pay raise – the largest single wage increase in Ingalls history – with annual raises through 2030.

High demand crafts receive an additional 10% above the 18%, and benefits are locked in until March 8, 2031.