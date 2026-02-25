Carpenter Pole and Piling expanding in Wiggins

The company’s $5 million expansion will create 10 new jobs with the construction of a new treatment plant.

Carpenter Pole and Piling is expanding in Wiggins with a corporate investment of nearly $5 million. The announcement came Wednesday from the Mississippi Development Authority.

Carpenter Pole and Piling is a wood products manufacturer that specializes in utility poles and foundation and marine pilings. The company’s expansion will create 10 new jobs with the construction of a new treatment plant. A new 2600-cubic-foot autoclave is also being installed to increase production and add an alternative treatment option.

The company expects to complete construction by September 2026 and plans to fill the new jobs in January 2027.

In addition, MDA said the expansion includes clearing and preparing 20 additional acres for a new pole storage yard.

Carpenter Pole and Piling Company President Preston Carpenter said they are deeply committed to serving and strengthening their local community.

“We proudly support our local police and sheriff departments, as well as our fire department, recognizing the essential role they play in keeping our families safe. We also invest in the next generation by sponsoring recreational ball leagues and contributing to educational opportunities, including support for private and public schools,” Carpenter said.

He said the company has contributed to the improvements at the local airport, helping enhance infrastructures that benefit economic development.

“As a locally rooted business, we believe in giving back to the community that has supported us for years, and we remain dedicated to making a positive and lasting impact both on and off the job site,” Carpenter added.

MDA noted that the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, while Stone County is assisting with the project as well.

Governor Tate Reeves welcomed the expansion news, saying that Carpenter Pole and Piling “is a true Mississippi success story, and we’re proud to see the company continue investing right here at home.”

“This expansion in Stone County is creating new opportunities for hardworking Mississippians while strengthening a company that has long contributed to our state’s economy. When Mississippi businesses grow, our communities grow with them, and we remain committed to fostering a business environment where companies can thrive,” said Reeves.