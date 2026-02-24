DiBiase trial resumes in federal court

Ted dibiase arriving at the "be A STAR" Summer Event at Andaz Hotel on August 11, 2011 in Los Angeles, CA (Photo from Shutterstock)

The former pro wrestler’s defense asked for another delay or mistrial, which U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves denied for a fourth time.

The federal trial of former pro wrestler Ted DiBiase, Jr. resumed on Monday after over a month delay which was caused by his defense attorney Scott Gilbert checking himself into the hospital.

DiBiase’s new lead attorney, Eric Herschmann, sought another delay this week and also suggested a mistrial, which U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves denied for a fourth time.

As previously reported, DiBiase is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to commit theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and four counts of money laundering.

The charges stem from DiBiase’s alleged role in the state’s largest-ever public welfare embezzlement scheme using Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF, funds totaling upwards of $77 million, a portion of which was illegally directed to DiBiase’s charity organizations, prosecutors contend.

He has previously pleaded not guilty and has been free on bond for nearly three years ahead of the federal trial.

On Monday, former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services John Davis took the stand and told the court that he believed DiBiase knew the funds in question were meant for welfare related needs.

Prosecutors with the Department of Justice contend DiBiase used more than $2 million in funds to purchase a vehicle, a boat and a Madison County home.

Davis is currently undergoing cancer treatment while serving a 32-year sentence on state charges in the welfare scheme. He is awaiting sentencing for the federal charges.

Other figures in the scheme have pleaded guilty to state and/or federal charges, including Davis, Nancy and Zach New, Ted’s brother Brett DiBiase, Ann McGrew, Jacob Van Landingham, and Christi Webb.

If convicted, the Justice Department has said DiBiase faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for the conspiracy count, a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud count, and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for each count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds and for each count of money laundering.