Mississippi public school graduation rate rises to over 90%, dropout rate falls to 7%

Compared to the prior school year in 2023-24, the graduation rate for 2024-25 increased by 1.6 percentage points while the dropout rate decreased by 1.5 percentage points.

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced the state’s 2024-25 school-year graduation rate was 90.8%, exceeding the latest national rate of 86.6% from the 2021-22 as reported by the National Center for Education Statistics.

The statewide the dropout rate was 7% for the 2024-25 school year.

Notably, the statewide graduation rate has risen over 16 points over the last decade. It was 74.5% in 2013. The statewide dropout rate has also decreased from a decade ago, falling nearly 7 points from the 13.9% in 2013.

Among students with disabilities, the 2024-25 graduation rate was 71.1% and the dropout rate was 14.6%, this is a 5.6 percentage point increase in the graduation rate and a 5.4 percentage point decrease in the dropout rate.

MDE attributed the 2024-25 rates to quality instructional support from dedicated teachers across the state as well as increased options for meeting graduation requirements and an increase of students completing Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.

Dr. Lance Evans, State Superintendent of Education, said the results reflect the hard work of teachers, administrators, parents, and, of course, students.

“With continued support from the state Legislature to provide funding, MDE is committed to supporting students with innovative programs and educators with professional learning opportunities designed to produce continued progress across the state,” Evans said.

When considering student demographics, the highest graduation rate is seen in Asian students at 93.3% while the lowest is shown in Hispanic or Latino at 87%. As for dropouts per demographics, the lowest dropout rate is seen in Asian students at 2.3%, and the highest is reported in American Indian or Alaskan Native at 12.5%.

Black students are the state’s largest public school population for the 2024-25 senior class. That segment showed 16,121 students with a graduation rate of 89% and a dropout rate of 8.2%. Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander make up the state’s smallest student population for that same senior class year at 22 students with a graduation rate of 90.9% and a dropout rate of 9.1%.

Graduating female students in the 2024-25 school years outpaced their male counterparts in both categories, with the female graduation rate reported as 93.6% to male students at 88%. Female student dropout rate for that year came in a 5% compared to males at 9.1%.

The latest rates are based on students who entered ninth grade for the first time during the 2021-22 school year. The statewide graduation rate does not include students who earned a GED or a certificate of completion.