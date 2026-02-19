Skip to content
Cyberattack on UMMC forces clinics to close

By: Frank Corder - February 19, 2026

University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

  • Access to UMMC’s website, electronic medical records and Epic are part of the systems that are down.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said Thursday morning that many of their IT systems are down due to a cybersecurity attack.

Access to UMMC’s website, electronic medical records and Epic are part of the systems that are down.

“Today, all UMMC clinic locations statewide are closed,” the health system stated.

UMMC went on to say that outpatient and ambulatory surgeries/procedures and imaging appointments are cancelled and will be rescheduled.

“Hospital services are continuing for our patients using downtime procedures,” UMMC stated. “We apologize for this unexpected disruption, and we will provide further updates as information is available.”

Sources say law enforcement is involved in investigating the cyberattack.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
