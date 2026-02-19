Cyberattack on UMMC forces clinics to close

Access to UMMC’s website, electronic medical records and Epic are part of the systems that are down.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) said Thursday morning that many of their IT systems are down due to a cybersecurity attack.

Access to UMMC’s website, electronic medical records and Epic are part of the systems that are down.

“Today, all UMMC clinic locations statewide are closed,” the health system stated.

UMMC went on to say that outpatient and ambulatory surgeries/procedures and imaging appointments are cancelled and will be rescheduled.

“Hospital services are continuing for our patients using downtime procedures,” UMMC stated. “We apologize for this unexpected disruption, and we will provide further updates as information is available.”

Sources say law enforcement is involved in investigating the cyberattack.