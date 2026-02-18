Magnolia Mornings: February 18, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Star becomes Mississippi’s newest town

Proposed mayor of Star, John Lee (From WLBT report)

WLBT reports that Star is set to become Mississippi’s newest town.

“After gaining enough signatures supporting the incorporation and providing evidence showing it could be self-sufficient, Star is set to become Mississippi’s newest town,” WLBT reported. “The proposed mayor of Star, John Lee, said, ‘“’It’s a great accomplishment. I mean, we had great support from the community. We had support from our neighboring cities, town, city of Florence. And so we had great support from everybody and everything was great. Great day.'”

WLBT noted that Rankin County Chancery Court Judge Haydn Roberts, “along with the urban planning firm hired to assist, said this was a monumental moment. No one objected to the incorporation of the small town.”

2. Miss. Insurance Dept. warns contractors to end illegal activity

The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) said Tuesday that the department has been made aware of contractors acting as unlicensed public adjusters by filing claims on behalf of insureds in the areas impacted by the January winter storm.

MID said this practice is illegal in the State of Mississippi.

“Any contractor caught filing claims for insureds without a signed contract and proper licensure as a public adjuster will be referred to the Attorney General and/or Board of Contractors for legal action,” MID stated.

If you are aware of illegal activity or need other storm-related assistance, contact the MID Consumer Services Division by phone at 1-800-562-2957 or 601-359-2453. You can also email consumer@mid.ms.gov

National News & Foreign Policy

1. Democrats plot protests, walkouts during Trump’s State of the Union

President Donald Trump address Congress, March 4, 2025 (Photo from POTUS on X)

The Hill reports that “House Democrats are plotting a range of moves to broadcast their defiance of President Trump during his State of the Union address to Congress next week.”

“Trump’s speech marks a significant flashpoint as it comes amid a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shutdown, with the White House and Democrats locked in an impasse over reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection after immigration agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens in Minnesota,” The Hill reported. “While some Democrats are making a quieter stand by skipping the high-profile event, others are prepared to walk out mid-speech and bring guests to underscore their arguments about the real-world impact of Trump’s policies.”

The State of the Union address is set for February 24.

2. SCOTUS to use software to scan for conflicts of interest

The Supreme Court, June 30, 2022. Credit: Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

According to the Washington Post, “The Supreme Court will begin using software to scan litigants’ filings to identify potential conflicts of interest that might require justices to step aside from cases, the court said Tuesday.”

“Parties before the court will be required to list stock-ticker symbols and make other disclosures to support the automated reviews. The software, which was developed by court staff, will compare information about parties and attorneys in a case with a list created by each justice’s chambers,” WP reported. “The new rules will take effect in mid-March.”

WP continued, “Supreme Court justices are required to recuse themselves from cases in which they own stock in a party in the case. Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. are the only justices who own individual stocks, according to financial disclosures.”

Sports

1. Big 3 grab midweek wins

(Photo from MSU Athletics / Will Porada)

Mississippi State, Southern Miss and Ole Miss all won their baseball games Tuesday night, the first midweek matchups of the 2026 season.

No. 4 Mississippi State sent Troy packing with a 13-7 win in Starkville. The Bulldogs play again today against Alcorn State at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+.

No. 20 Southern Miss defeated Arkansas State in a 7-6 bottom of the ninth walkoff. The Rebels host Jackson State today at 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

No. 20 Southern Miss used back-to-back run-scoring singles in the top of the ninth to best Southeastern Louisiana 3-1. The Golden Eagles now travel to Texas for the Round Rock Classic which begins Friday.

2. Ole Miss’ McMahon named to Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Late-Season Team

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss Athletics said Tuesday that the Atlanta Tipoff Club has named women’s basketball’s Cotie McMahon to the 2026 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year Late-Season Team.

The school noted that in the previous two years, McMahon has been named to the prestigious honor’s preseason and midseason watch list.

“Having a historic season in Oxford, this marks the first time in her career she has been honored to the late-season team,” Ole Miss Athletics stated. “The Dayton, Ohio, native is no stranger to national acclaim, earning a spot on the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Top 10 Watch List and the Wooden Award Late Midseason Top 20 Watch List, among 13 total individual honors this season alone.”

Markets & Business

1. Zuckerberg to testify in landmark social media trial in California

FILE – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, April 10, 2018, (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

As reported by FoxBusiness, “Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court in a landmark trial over claims that social media platforms harm children — his first time answering youth safety allegations before a jury.”

“The bellwether lawsuit, K.G.M. v. Meta Platforms, Inc., et al., was filed by a 20-year-old California woman identified by her initials,” FoxBusiness reported. “She alleges that Meta and other social media companies engineered their platforms to hook young users, fueling her depression and suicidal thoughts, and is seeking to hold the companies accountable.”

FoxBusiness went on to report, “Meta’s Instagram and Google’s YouTube deny the allegations, citing years of expanded safety features and parental controls as part of their defense. The tech titans are expected to point to other factors in K.G.M.’s life, highlight their investments in youth safety and argue they should not be held responsible for harmful content uploaded by users.”

2. Futures higher after muted Tuesday session

CNBC reports that stock futures “were higher on Wednesday, led by tech as traders awaited the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting.”

“Wall Street is coming off a muted session, with the major averages eking out small gains. The software sector, which has already been under pressure due to fears of disruption by artificial intelligence, fell during the session,” CNBC reported. “Traders are also watching for the minutes from the Fed’s January meeting. The next big catalyst this week, however, will likely be the personal consumption expenditure price index reading that’s due on Friday.”

CNBC noted, “The PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, will give further insight into the state of the economy.”