Firehawk Aerospace establishing manufacturing operations in Crawford

By: Frank Corder - February 18, 2026

(Photo from Firehawk Aerospace website)

  • Will Edwards, Founder and CEO of Firehawk, said that Mississippi stood out because of its pro-industry leadership, deep talent pool and commitment to advanced manufacturing.

The Mississippi Development Authority announced Wednesday that Firehawk Aerospace, a defense technology company, is establishing manufacturing operations in Crawford.

According to MDA, Firehawk is an end-to-end energetics company that produces munitions, rockets and motors powered by its proprietary 3D-printed propellant, which enables faster, safer and more cost-efficient production.

The company has acquired a 636-acre facility in Crawford that will support expanded manufacturing capacity and serve as its rocket system integration site. The project represents a corporate investment of $16.5 million and will create 100 jobs.

“As Firehawk works to modernize and scale rocket production for U.S. defense, we look for partners who move with urgency and clarity, and we found that here. This facility will play a critical role in strengthening national security while creating high-impact technical jobs in the region,” Edwards said in a statement.

Firehawk Aerospace expects to begin operations in the near future. They are actively recruiting for a range of roles to support its manufacturing operations.

Governor Tate Reeves said Firehawk Aerospace chose Mississippi “because we’re built for companies that refuse to wait.”

“We move faster and deliver the workforce and infrastructure innovative aerospace companies demand—without red tape,” Reeves said. “Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle are proving once again that Mississippi isn’t watching the future take shape; we’re building it. The state of Mississippi is proud to support Firehawk as it brings high-paying, high-tech jobs to the people of Lowndes County.”

MDA said the agency is providing assistance through the Mississippi Flexible Tax Incentive, or MFLEX, program, with Lowndes County also assisting with the project.

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith. Frank’s interviews, articles, and columns have been shared throughout Mississippi as well as in national publications. He is a frequent guest on radio and television, providing insight and commentary on the inner workings of the Magnolia State. Frank has served his community in both elected and appointed public office, hosted his own local radio and television programs, and managed private businesses all while being an engaged husband and father. Email Frank: frank@magnoliatribune.com
