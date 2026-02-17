Skip to content
Thompson endorses Colom ahead of March Democratic Primary

By: Frank Corder - February 17, 2026

Congressman Bennie Thompson and Scott Colom (Photos from Facebook pages)

  • Colom, a District Attorney, is one of three Democrats running to be their party’s nominee.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS 2) has endorsed Democrat candidate Scott Colom for U.S. Senate ahead of the three-person March 10 Primary Election.

A new statewide radio ad from the Colom campaign features Thompson urging Democrats to support and vote for Colom.

“Scott is tried and true—a seventh-generation Mississippian raising his family right here. I trust him to always put Mississippi first,” Thompson says of Colom. “Scott is honest, fair, and a fighter. As district attorney, he kept our communities safe, winning 94% of his cases while giving nonviolent offenders a fair shot at a second chance.”

Thompson goes on to say, “We need a Senator who will fight to lower prices, create jobs, and protect our health care and hospitals. That’s Democrat Scott Colom.”

Colom, a District Attorney, is one of three Democrats running to be their party’s nominee. Priscilla Till and Albert Littell are also seeking the nomination.

As his party’s preferred candidate in the race for U.S. Senate, Colom has amassed nearly $700,000 in his campaign coffers as of the latest filing with the Federal Election Commission. Till reported less than $3,000 cash on hand while Littell has no report showing.

The winner of the Democratic Primary will move on to face the Republican nominee – either incumbent U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith or newcomer Sarah Adlakha – and Independent Ty Pinkins in the November General Election.

Notably, Congressman Thompson is also in a competitive Democratic Primary with Evan Turnage, a former chief counsel to U.S. Senator Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D), and Pertis Williams.

author profile image

Frank Corder
Frank Corder is a native of Pascagoula. For nearly two decades, he has reported and offered analysis on government, public policy, business and matters of faith.
