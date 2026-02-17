Republicans should lead on education freedom

Education freedom is a winning political issue because it’s a winning issue for families. When we empower parents, we strengthen our communities.

I came to this country not knowing the language or the culture. I had to push myself to overcome and succeed. The good education I received instilled in me a belief in the power of education, and it shapes my work today as a state senator in West Virginia.

School choice is good education policy. High-quality research consistently shows that it holistically improves the entire education system. But it’s also good politics for Republicans. It reflects our values of family, freedom, and limited government. And it delivers real results for the voters who send us to office.

In West Virginia, we passed the Hope Scholarship to give families more control over their children’s education. It is one of the most expansive programs in the country. Families can use a portion of their child’s education funding for private school tuition, tutoring, homeschool expenses, or other approved learning options. We trusted parents to make decisions that are right for their children.

The reaction from the education establishment was swift and intense. After we passed the Hope Scholarship, the unions made me their number one target. They poured more than $2 million into an effort to defeat me. I was told repeatedly that supporting education freedom would cost me my seat.

It did not.

The voters of my district knew why we fought for the Hope Scholarship. They knew it was about giving families more options, not taking anything away from anyone. They understood that education is not one-size-fits-all. When election day came, they stood with me. That experience confirmed what I had already begun to see across the country (and what national and state-specific polling repeatedly confirm): the loudest voices in the education freedom political debate do not always represent the majority.

Republicans should take note. There is no evidence that a Republican lawmaker has lost a primary election because of a pro-school-choice vote. For years, some have worried that supporting education freedom would invite political backlash from within the party. That fear has simply not played out. In state after state, Republicans who support school choice continue to win their primaries and their general elections.

In West Virginia, our Republican majorities grew after we passed the Hope Scholarship. Families paid attention to who delivered real options for their children. They rewarded the lawmakers who trusted them. Once families get a taste of education freedom, they do not want to give it up. They want to protect it. They want to expand it. And they want to support the leaders who made it possible.

This is why, when it comes to school choice, bigger is better within the limits of your budget. If you can extend education freedom to more families, do it. The more families who benefit, the stronger the support becomes. Parents talk to each other. They share their experiences. They become advocates. They become voters who are deeply invested in protecting the opportunities their children now have.

Republicans believe that parents know their children best. School choice allows us to put that belief into action. It allows funding to follow the student instead of trapping students in systems that may not work for them. It encourages innovation and flexibility. It respects the diversity of families and communities across our states.

It also builds a durable political coalition. Education freedom resonates with working families, rural communities, and suburban parents who are looking for options. It demonstrates that Republicans are not just talking about freedom. We are delivering it in a way that directly impacts people’s lives.

Of course, every state has to design programs that fit its own budget and priorities. But within those parameters, Republicans should be bold. The political risk of supporting school choice is often overstated. The political opportunity is often underestimated.

I have lived this firsthand. I have seen what happens when lawmakers trust parents and stand firm in their convictions. Even in the face of intense opposition and millions of dollars in attack ads, voters respond to authenticity and results. They want leaders who will expand opportunities for their children.

To House Speaker Jason White and the 61 State Representatives who stood with families in support of school choice, thank you. That support matters.

To every other lawmaker, especially Republicans, I encourage you to be brave in the face of opposition and confident in the parents you serve. Education freedom is a winning political issue because it’s a winning issue for families. When we empower parents, we strengthen our communities. And when we deliver meaningful reforms that improve people’s lives, voters notice.

Mississippi has an opportunity to deliver education freedom for parents and students this year. Mississippi Republicans should not hesitate. They should lead. Pass education freedom, and families will reward the leaders who made it possible.