A Gulf Coast Treasure: Why Lynn Meadows still feels like magic

There are certain places in Mississippi that don’t just hold space — they hold seasons of life.

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center in Gulfport is one of those places.

I used to take my sons there when they were little, in the days of snack cups and “Mama, watch this!”—a pure slice of motherhood.

We’d pull into the parking lot and step out into that unmistakable Gulf Coast air — the kind that feels like ocean breeze and sunscreen, salt and sunshine. Even before you walk inside, the place feels like a memory in the making. Live oak trees stretch their arms wide, the coastal light hits everything softer, and there’s something about that South Mississippi sunshine.

And then you walk through the doors, and it’s like stepping into a world where kids are not only allowed to touch things — they’re expected to.

Lynn Meadows Discovery Center is a nationally recognized nonprofit 501(c)(3) and the first children’s museum in the state of Mississippi. It’s dedicated to inspiring children, families, and communities through the arts, interactive educational experiences, and exploration — and instilling a lifelong love of learning through laughter and play.

That sounds lofty. But what it looks like, in real life, is this: A child building something with blocks and not realizing they’re practicing engineering. A kid pretending to run a store or drive a boat, unknowingly building confidence, language, and problem-solving skills. A parent watches from a bench, realizing this is the best kind of tired.

“We are a place where families can come in and learn together,” said Sonja Gillis, director of marketing for Lynn Meadows Discovery Center. “Kids have a great time here and don’t even realize that they’re learning — they’re just having fun.”

A win-win, if you ask me.

(Photo from Lynn Meadows Discovery Center)

Part of what makes Lynn Meadows feel special is that it’s not just a museum — it’s a piece of Mississippi history.

The museum is located inside the renovated Mississippi City Elementary School, constructed in 1915, and the building itself is an architectural exhibit. You can feel the age in the best way: old brick, tall windows, and the kind of hallways that make you imagine the generations of children who once ran through them.

Only now, instead of desks and chalkboards, the space is filled with exhibits that invite kids to touch, talk, build, explore, and experiment — breaking all the rules of traditional museums.

Lynn Meadows has always been a community effort, and it shows.

The dream began with initial funding from the Gulfport Junior Auxiliary in 1991, and co-founders Rose Alman and Carole Lynn Meadows helped make it a reality. In May 1998, Lynn Meadows Discovery Center opened its doors.

It was named in memory of Lynn Meadows — the daughter of Carole Lynn and Joe Meadows — who tragically died in a car accident in 1984 while a student at Ole Miss.

That part matters.

Because you don’t walk into a place built on love and loss and community and feel nothing–Lynn Meadows has heart in its foundation.

If you’re from the Gulf Coast, you already know: Hurricane Katrina wasn’t just a storm. It’s a dividing line in time.

In 2005, the storm surge destroyed the entire first floor of the beloved museum— exhibits, artist studio, and staff offices. The education building was destroyed. The pavilion was left a shell, and the gymnasium flooded.

But the museum rebuilt — steadily, faithfully, and with the kind of determination Mississippi is known for.

And during the time Lynn Meadows had to close for remodeling, the work didn’t stop. The museum went out into schools across the Mississippi Gulf Coast, bringing learning experiences directly to children, also known as the “Expressions Outreach Program.”

(Photo from Lynn Meadows Discovery Center)

They also began something now known as the Katrina Quilt Project. Students drew pictures on fabric squares. Volunteers stitched them together into quilts, and now many of those quilts have been returned to the museum and are hanging inside the visitors’ center.

The quilts portray nearly 900 Gulf Coast children in 2005, telling their experiences from the storm. Each picture quietly demands your attention and causes you to stand still and look at each patchwork square much longer than you ever intended to.

Today, Lynn Meadows offers 15,000 square feet of indoor exhibit space and 7.5 acres of outdoor play space. There’s a spacious theatre, a Viking kitchen, and other facilities for community use.

Outside, “On the Green” brings imagination to life while teaching children about the natural environment. Outdoor features include a weather station, an outdoor musical garden, an art area with natural slate, a “tree cookie” playground, and a three-level Ship Island Lookout with telescopes and educational signage.

And Lynn Meadows is still growing.

Over 130,000 visitors came to the museum last year, and Gillis said they’re continuing to expand and add new experiences.

One of the newest additions is a splash pad.

“Last May, we received an anonymous donation for a splash pad on the grounds,” Gillis said. “It’s by the beach, and childcare and families love it!”

(Photo from Lynn Meadows Discovery Center)

And for longtime visitors, there’s another piece of news that hits right in the nostalgia.

“The beloved treehouses that many might remember have been remodeled and are ready to be explored again,” Gillis said.

There is also a new outdoor classroom where summer programs will take place. The museum hosts homeschool classes, field trips, summer camps, and Girl Scouts programs — and there’s the Wings Performing Arts Program, where ages 6 to 18 can enjoy a variety of theatre experiences.

Lynn Meadows has also developed an innovation studio for ages 11 to 13 for STEM experiences, and they recently partnered with USM to create an aquaponics exhibit.

“We are always looking to add more exhibits,” Gillis said. “We have the property, and currently we are looking for funding to do a Blue Economy campus for older kids.”

Intention and innovation are around every corner at Mississippi’s first children’s museum.

It is the kind of place where kids laugh so hard they don’t even realize they’re learning.

It’s where families learn together, and it’s where childhood comes to life.

So, if you’re headed to the Gulf Coast soon, put Lynn Meadows Discovery Center on your list.

And, please let yourself remember, for a moment, what it feels like to learn something new — just because it’s fun!

That’s the magic of Lynn Meadows Discovery Center.