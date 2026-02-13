House looks to create state health insurance exchange

Rep. Henry Zuber (R) describes HB 605 on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday. Photo by Jeremy Pittari | Magnolia Tribune

A bill working its way through the Mississippi Legislature could lead to the creation of a state health insurance exchange.

Authored by State Rep. Henry Zuber (R), HB 605 does not immediately establish the exchange, but he said it will start the process. While exuberant in his initial description of the bill, he later cautioned that the actual creation of such an exchange could take up to two years.

“One of the best things that we can do to accomplish that and to help our healthcare providers in the great state of Mississippi is to help small businesses provide insurance for their employees and to increase the number of our fellow citizens that have insurance,” Zuber told the House.

Creation of the exchange will begin with a meeting by the State Affairs Committee early next week where members will consider the best method to establish the state sponsored health insurance exchange.

“We’re going to help our employers provide insurance for our hardworking citizens, we’re going to bring down medical costs and we’re going to increase the number of insured in Mississippi,” Zuber exclaimed.

The Coast state representative said the bill is a starting point for future action that might be required under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“This simply buys us some time, it brings forth the code sections,” Zuber added.

Since this bill is aimed at helping the private sector provide health insurance, he said it should not lead to an increase in Medicaid costs for the state and will not be a state reimbursed plan.

According to the measure, the exchange will operate “pursuant to Section 1311 of the federal Health Care and Education Affordable Care Act.”

Because of that wording in the bill, State Rep. Omeria Scott (D) asked if Mississippi’s state exchange would be similar the current Affordable Care Act exchange, and if it would be subsidized.

Zuber said what while whatever plan is created may be similar to the ACA program, it will not be subsidized but would be created with the best interests of the state’s small business and taxpayers in mind.

“All I’m trying to do, hopefully, we can increase the number of Mississippi citizens that have health insurance and we can help our small businesses provide their employees,” Zuber answered.

An amendment added a reverse repealer to the bill before it passed in the House by a vote of 116-0.