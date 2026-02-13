All you need is love: Mississippians celebrate Valentine’s Day

There is plenty of love to go around in Mississippi, and a plethora of ways to celebrate that love. Here are a few worth checking out this weekend.

It’s Friday – time to think about what you want to do this weekend. Since tomorrow is Valentine’s Day, take advantage of it being on a Saturday and seek out something fun to do with your sweetie.

Elton John asks the question, Can You Feel the Love Tonight? There is plenty of love to go around in Mississippi, and a plethora of ways to celebrate that love. There are events statewide, from a songwriters festival to a rodeo to romantic dinners in fancy restaurants or offbeat locations. Plan ahead – it’s predicted to be a rainy weekend, but there are plenty of ways to enjoy time with your sweetheart indoors.

The Mississippi Songwriters Festival for the Hills Region will be held Saturday at Exploradora Coffee in Oxford. A celebration of songwriting talent, the festival includes a songwriting workshop at 3 p.m. with Sean Gasaway, and a songwriters showcase open to the public from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Exploradora Coffee. Tickets and more information here.

(Photo from Exploradora Coffee)

Pull on your cowboy boots and don’t forget your cowboy hat, because the Dixie National Rodeo is in Jackson this weekend. Enjoy the excitement of the rodeo on Saturday with events starting at 2 p.m. There will be bareback and saddle bronco racing, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding, team roping, and more. And stay for the Bayker Blankenship concert at 7 p.m. Don’t want the night to end? Head over to the after show at Martin’s where Cowboy Troy will play at 10 p.m.

(Photo from Visit Jackson)

Sure, there are plenty of fine dining restaurants serving special Valentine’s meals, but face it, it’s already Friday. Good luck getting reservations for tomorrow (unless you want to eat dinner at 4 p.m. or 9 p.m.). But good news! Select Waffle House restaurants around the state are serving special Valentine’s dinners on Saturday. Yes, reservations are required, so find a participating location near you and get your name on the list!

(Photo from Waffle House website)

The main thing on a day like Valentine’s Day is that you do something you both enjoy, like a Zombie Scavenger Hunt. Yes, there is a company in Jackson that does that, and you can register here to find your own zombies. Or you can participate in a Murder Mystery Detective Experience in Tupelo. If you’re in the Natchez area, try the Nutty Natchez Scavenger Hunt.

Dress up and feel like you’re stepping back in time at Louise’s Piano Bar in Fondren. Two-hour table reservations are available in the main room downstairs, or reserve a private karaoke room upstairs with friends.

If going out isn’t your thing, make it a special night at home. Candles. A delicious dinner. A smarmy Hallmark movie. But no matter what you choose, remember the reason you fell in love with your special someone. Make the day a special one!