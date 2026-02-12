Magnolia Mornings: February 12, 2026

Important state and national stories, market and business news, sports and entertainment, delivered in quick-hit fashion to start your day informed.

In Mississippi

1. Mississippians warned to be aware of romance scams

(Photo from Shutterstock)

Secretary of State Michael Watson is urging Mississippians to be aware of the increasing risks of romance scams and “relationship investment scams,” a form of fraud utilizing emotional manipulation and fake investment opportunities.

“Our office has continued to see an uptick in securities-related scams, and we encourage Mississippians to exercise caution with their hard-earned dollars. With the ever-changing landscape of technology, including artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, we must remain vigilant,” said Secretary Michael Watson in a statement Wednesday.

According to the SOS office, relationship investment scams are a fast-growing type of romance fraud, reporting financial losses in the billions. In the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA)‘s annual survey of top investor threats, romance and affinity scams consistently rank among the most serious risks facing consumers.

The SOS said relationship scams often begin on dating apps, social media platforms, messaging apps, or through unexpected “wrong number” text messages. Scammers use fake profiles, photos, videos, and AI-generated voices to appear attractive and credible.

2. Pittman indicted on federal charges for Beth Israel arson attack

Caution tape and flowers cover the entrance to the Beth Israel Congregation, a synagogue that was set on fire early Saturday morning, on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Sophie Bates)

WJTV reports that the man accused of the arson attack at Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson on January 10 has been indicted on additional federal charges.

“According to court documents, Stephen Pittman was indicted for arson, damage to religious property and use of fire to commit any felony,” WJTV reported. “Pittman is also facing a state charge for first-degree arson of a place of worship. The state indictment also included a hate-crime sentencing enhancement, alleging the offense was committed because of the actual or perceived religion of the victim.”

WJTV went on to report, “The 19-year-old suspect confessed to lighting a fire inside the building, which he referred to as ‘the synagogue of Satan,’ according to an FBI affidavit filed in U.S. District Court in Mississippi.”

National News & Foreign Policy

1. GOP Senators say grand jury right to reject indictment of Democrat Senators

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (Official U.S. Senate photo by Rebecca Hammel)

The Hill reports that key Republican senators “say a grand jury made the right decision by rejecting an effort by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to indict six Democratic lawmakers, including Sens. Mark Kelly (Ariz.) and Elissa Slotkin (Mich.), on criminal charges for filming a video last year urging military service members to disobey unlawful orders.”

“Republican senators by and large agree the video urging members of the military and the nation’s intelligence agencies to refuse unlawful orders was inappropriate because they thought it encouraged insubordination,” The Hill reported. “But GOP lawmakers were surprised by the bombshell revelation Tuesday that Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, had attempted to secure a criminal indictment against Kelly, Slotkin and other Democrats, and they expressed relief that the aggressive move failed.”

“I think the grand jury made the right decision,” said Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), whose panel includes Kelly and Slotkin as members, per The Hill.

2. 6 House Republicans join Democrats in symbolic vote against Trump tariffs on Canada

The U.S. Capitol, June 29, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As reported by the Washington Post, “Six Republicans joined Wednesday night with Democrats in the House in voting to end President Donald Trump’s stepped-up tariffs on Canada, rebuking the president in the first of what could be several congressional challenges to his trade policies.”

“The measure is largely symbolic and is not likely to succeed in overturning tariffs on the major U.S. trading partner, because Trump could veto the resolution if it clears the Senate as well,” WP reported. “It would require a two-thirds majority vote in both chambers to override his veto.”

WP continued, “But the action showcases the long-standing frustration some congressional Republicans have with Trump’s controversial trade policies, and it’s the latest evidence of the difficulties House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) is having managing his razor-thin majority.”

Sports

1. Rebels sending 5 to NFL Combine

(Photo from Ole Miss Athletics)

Ole Miss Athletics said Wednesday that five Ole Miss Rebels have been invited to the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, scheduled for February 26 to March 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The school said DT Zxavian Harris, OL Diego Pounds, WR De’Zhaun Stribling, WR Harrison Wallace III and TE Dae’Quan Wright will all go through an extensive series of drills, workouts, interviews, testing and measurements in front of league scouts and personnel as they pursue a professional football career in the hopes of being selected in the NFL Draft – this year held in Pittsburgh on April 23-25.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine live drills begin Thursday, February 26, with live coverage on NFL Network.

2. Miss. State announces Ron Polk Ring of Honor Class

(From MSU Athletics)

Mississippi State Athletics announced this week that two Major League managers and a World Series champion will comprise the 2026 Ron Polk Ring of Honor Class.

Nat “Buck” Showalter, Alex Grammas and Chris Stratton will be the latest group of Mississippi State Baseball legends to be immortalized onto the pillars of the Adkerson Plaza in right field at Dudy Noble Field/Polk-DeMent Stadium.

The school said the Diamond Dawg trio becomes the eighth class to be enshrined into the prestigious Ron Polk Ring of Honor, which was established in 2019. Showalter, Grammas and Stratton’s induction day will be announced at a later date.

Markets & Business

1. Healthcare jobs propping up labor market

According to the Wall Street Journal, “Over the past year, demand for healthcare workers has quietly propped up the labor market as other sectors reined in hiring or even shed jobs. On Wednesday, the full power of healthcare’s role burst into full view, and marked a clear shift in a labor market now geared toward the hard, often physical, work of caring for America’s aging population.”

“Nearly all of the 130,000 new jobs added in January were healthcare jobs or positions related to healthcare. The construction and manufacturing sectors also took on new workers, while employers cut jobs in government, finance, information and transportation and warehousing,” WSJ reported. “Healthcare is ‘way outperforming most of the rest of the economy,’ said Laura Ullrich, director of economic research at jobs website Indeed.”

WSJ noted, “Adding jobs is good news for economic growth, but economists say there is risk in such heavy reliance on one industry if that sector sees a slowdown. Plus, not everyone has the skills or desire to work in the field, Ullrich said.”

2. Tariffs helped put a dent in the pace of the U.S. deficit

CNBC reports that the U.S. government in January “ran up a smaller deficit than a year ago, while tariff collections surged and provided a reminder of how pivotal a long-awaited Supreme Court decision could be to federal fiscal health.”

“Customs duties collected through tariffs totaled $30 billion for the month, putting the fiscal year-to-date tally at $124 billion, or 304% more than the same period in 2025,” CNBC reported, adding, “Last November, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments challenging the auspices under which Trump justified the tariffs. The decision was expected in January. The high court hasn’t ruled yet, and there’s concern in the White House that a negative ruling could force the U.S. into reimbursing the duties collected so far.”

CNBC said, “The tariffs helped put a dent in the pace of the budget deficit.”