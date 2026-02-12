Camgian awarded position on Golden Dome Team

“This is another great example of how Mississippi is leading the revitalization of our defense industry,” U.S. Senator Roger Wicker said.

Starkville-based Camgian has been awarded a position on the Missile Defense Agency’s (MDA) Systems, Hardware, Integration, Enhanced Logistics, and Development (SHIELD) Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle, or what is referred to as President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome Team.

Camgian officials said the award positions the company to compete for future task orders that strengthen missile defense, enhance resilience, and accelerate mission readiness across critical defense programs.

Mark Bennett, Chief Growth Officer of Camgian, said in a statement that the company is honored to be awarded a position on the $151 billion SHIELD IDIQ.

“This award is a natural extension of the work we do every day delivering AI-enabled solutions that put decision advantage in the hands of the Warfighter,” said Bennett. “Our team brings deep expertise in kill chain automation, sensor fusion, and AI/ML-driven decision aids, and we look forward to applying that expertise to help MDA meet the evolving demands of missile defense.”

Camgian believes its core competency in AI-enabled kill chain automation positions the company uniquely within the SHIELD vehicle. Through its flagship platform, Reactor®, Camgian can deliver modular, open-architecture software designed to detect, track, identify, and defeat air and missile threats in real time.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed his pleasure on seeing Camgian added to the MDA Shield contract, and that it “now part of the Golden Dome for America team.”

“This is another great example of how Mississippi is leading the revitalization of our defense industry and creating jobs for hard-working Americans eager to support the defense of our Nation,” Wicker said.

The Senator added that he is urging the Department of Defense and the Office of Management and Budget to put the $151 billion for the SHIELD contract from last year’s reconciliation bill “to work as soon as possible so we can build a safer, more secure future for our fellow Americans.”